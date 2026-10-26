‘Coven Academy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney

“Coven Academy” will return for a second season at Disney.

The series, which centers on an elite magic boarding school, has been given the Season 2 greenlight by Disney, after securing an impressive teen audience, the company revealed on Monday.

Featuring 21 chapters running from 10 to 15 minutes designed to hold the attention of Gen Alpha, “Coven Academy” succeeded in its goal as it became the No. 1 streaming series among teens 12-17 over premiere weekend, as well as the top five streaming series among all viewers. That viewership surge was driven by co-viewing, with half of teens ages 12-17 and nearly two-thirds of children ages 6-11 watching alongside an adult.

Since the show’s premiere over three weeks ago, the first season has tallied 20.3 million global hours to date on Disney+ and Hulu, with an additional 30 million hours viewed after the first chapter launched on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

“Coven Academy” Season 1 introduces three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability, per the official logline. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city—and themselves.

The series stars Malina Pauli Weissman (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”), Malachi Barton (“Camp Rock 3,” “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires”), Jordan Leftwich (“The Family Switch”), Ora Duplass (“Their Town”) and Louis Thresher (“Boarders”).

Produced by Federle’s Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family, “Coven Academy” was created and executive produced by Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Additional EPs include Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist.