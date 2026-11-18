For the first time in the show’s history, “Dancing With the Stars” will air live nationwide for its finale next week.

While “Dancing With the Stars” typically airs three hours later on the West Coast than its East Coast airing, the three-hour finale will air Tuesday, Nov. 24 live in every U.S. time zone for the first time in the show’s history.

“Next week, it’s our massive three-hour season finale. For the first time ever, we will be live across the country on ABC and Disney Plus,” host Alfonso Ribeiro said during the live show for Tuesday’s semifinals. “That means viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can vote when they watch. Watch live at 8 Eastern, 5 Pacific.”

The finale will air live on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 8-11 p.m. ET/7-10 p.m. CT/ 6-9 p.m. MT/5-8 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+. The finale will also re-air at 8-11 p.m. PT and stream the next day on Hulu.

The change up in airing times means that viewers will be able to vote live for their favorite couples as the finale unfolds and the finale five couples are narrowed down to one winning couple.

The remaining couples will be tasked with completing three routines each, including the Judges’ Choice Dance, the return of the “Instant Dance Challenge” and an unforgettable Freestyle.

Prior to the eliminations for Tuesday’s semifinals, the remaining couples include Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagac, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold as well as Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

Last week’s “Grammy Night” saw “Dancing With the Stars” hit a season viewership high of 6.91 million live-plus-same-day viewers — rising from 6.1 million viewers at the same point last season — as well as a 1.48 rating among adults 18-49 — rising from the 1.23 rating at the same point last season.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.