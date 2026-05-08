Dave Coulier Shares Health Update After ‘Extensive Radiation’ That Changed His Appearance and Voice

Dave Coulier gave an update on his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma Thursday on Instagram, assuring fans that “you’re right on with what you’re seeing” in a dramatic change in the way he looks and sounds.

Coulier acknowledged the long time since last post, saying, “The last time I did some of you said that I look differently, and I sound differently. “And I do.” He said the changes have come since “extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat.”

The 66-year-old “Full House” star said the treatments made him unable to eat solid food for several months. “So I’ve lost 45 pounds, that’s what you’re seeing.”

He said the treatments also affected his voice, “so you’re right on with what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing.”

Coulier disclosed in 2024 his stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, but underwent treatment and was cancer-free five months later. Then late last year, he was diagnosed a type of head and neck cancer found at the base of his tongue, which he said in February was in remission.

Sounding upbeat, the actor and comedian – who previously noted that his diagnoses were both highly treatable – also noted that “my hair is kind of growing back.”

“The prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma. So we’re very pleased with all of that,” he said.