David Ellison Promises News Independence as He Seeks Leader for CNN-CBS News | Exclusive

David Ellison promised editorial independence for CBS News in a call with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl, hoping to ease fears over Bari Weiss’ troubling tenure leading Paramount’s news division.

Meanwhile, Paramount is looking for a new business executive to help lead efforts after the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger.

The Paramount CEO made the promise in a call to “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl. This marks one of the first signs that the chief executive is making moves to appease the escalating turmoil within the network caused by the firing of the program’s leadership and several of its star correspondents. Those fears also come with growing concern for the future of CNN, which would fall under Ellison and Weiss’ purview after the completion of the merger later this year.

An individual with knowledge of CBS’s thinking told TheWrap “there is no intention” for Weiss to run the combined news operation. The individual noted that Weiss was “out of the realm of possibility” to lead as early as three weeks ago, before the “60 Minutes” controversy erupted across media platforms.

Behind the scenes, Paramount leadership is reportedly searching for a new business executive to help Weiss run the conglomerate’s combined news division, which would include both CBS News and CNN. Axios reported that meetings with potential hires are under way.

But there are “not a lot of candidates” who are qualified to run both networks, this individual said.

A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment on the potential executive search, or Weiss’ responsibilities in the combined company.

Questions about the future of CBS News flared up last week in the aftermath of firings at “60 Minutes” conducted by new executive producer Nick Bilton, a Weiss hire with no prior broadcast journalism experience. The highest-profile exit was that of longtime correspondent Scott Pelley, who was outed from the newsmagazine after a confrontation with Bilton last week at this first staff meeting, where he accused him and Weiss of “murdering” the news program.

Stahl, along with remaining “60 Minutes” stars Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim, opted to stay with the program by the end of last week — promising their decision was more about ensuring the show’s future rather than an endorsement on the changes made by Bilton. Since then questions about Weiss’ future at Paramount continue to swirl, with Ellison maintaining his public confidence Weiss amid the media storm.