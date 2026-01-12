David Letterman Calls CBS a ‘Wreck’ After Bari Weiss Moves: ‘Those Idiots … It’s Just Gone’ | Video

David Letterman didn’t hold back when it was time to discuss his former network home, CBS. During an interview on “The Barbara Gaines Show,” Letterman blasted “those idiots at CBS” and added, “CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone.”

“What about those idiots at CBS?” Letterman said. “CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone. CBS News for decades, going back to World War II — before World War II — they would be, Ed Murrow would be broadcasting the blitz of London from the rooftop of buildings in London for CBS Radio.”

He continued: “And it was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over. And I’m at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings. Because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait until those midterms.’ Kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this.”

“The Late Show with David Letterman” aired on the network for 22 years.

Weiss, the founder of The Free Press, was named editor-in-chief of CBS in October. With the announcement came news that Weiss will report directly to Paramount CEO David Ellison, a departure from how the role has functioned in the past, when the editor-in-chief reported to CBS President George Cheeks.

Ellison also purchased The Free Press for $150 million.

Weiss notably entered the role with no broadcast journalism experience and plenty of controversy under her belt, then ruffled feathers with staff memos and the cancellation of a “60 Minutes” segment. Her work has sparked heated conversation about gender identity, Israeli-Palestinian relations and the impact of tech moguls in D.C.