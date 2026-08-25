‘Diplomatic Immunity’ Medical Drama From ‘Covert Affairs’ Creators Lands Series Order at USA Network

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USA Network is getting back into business with “Covert Affairs” creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, giving a straight-to-series green light to their new medical drama, “Diplomatic Immunity.”

The scripted hour-long medical drama centers on a young American doctor who is suddenly assigned to the medical office at the U.S. Embassy in Rome.

“He finds himself encountering challenging medical cases that require him to navigate diplomacy, government personalities and geopolitical situations – all while managing the romantic entanglements set against the thrill of a new life in a new country,” the official logline reads.

Corman and Ord (“Covert Affairs,” “Daredevil: Born Again”) will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series, which is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and distributed internationally by Fox Entertainment Global.

The project reunites Corman and Ord with USA Network after the duo created 2010’s “Covert Affairs,” which ran for five seasons on the channel. It also marks the first series order for USA Network since Comcast and Versant officially split up the majority of the entertainment company’s linear assets.

“This is an amazing full-circle moment for us. To be reunited with all the talented folks at USA is an absolute dream and the brilliant team at Fox are the perfect studio partners for this Roman adventure,” Corman and Ord said in a joint statement.

“USA Network has always been a home for compelling, character-driven storytelling, and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ delivers that with a fresh, global point of view,” Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to reunite with Matt & Chris on this smart drama that blends high-stakes medical cases, international intrigue and romance in a way that feels perfectly at home on the network.”

The series order follows ratings success for “Anna Pigeon,” which follows the titular character escape city life by becoming a park ranger.

“Anna Pigeon” debuted as cable’s highest-rated new scripted series premiere in 2026 in both total viewers with 2.3 million viewers, and demo viewers with 269,000 viewers ages 18-49 viewers across USA, E! and SYFY, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures. The debut also marked the highest-rated USA original scripted series premiere in nearly eight years.