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Dolly Parton TV Celebration at ABC Reveals Lineup: Ella Langley, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and More

The Country Music Association’s tribute airs on Oct. 21

Dolly Parton attends the Fall 1994 Fashion Week: Calvin Klein Fashion Show on April 13, 1994 at Bryant Park in New York City. Source: Getty Images
Dolly Parton attends the Fall 1994 Fashion Week: Calvin Klein Fashion Show on April 13, 1994 at Bryant Park in New York City. Source: Getty Images
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The full lineup for “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” was unveiled Monday morning, setting names like Ella Langley, Reba McEntire, Kristen Bell and Zac Brown for the broadcast tribute to the late country star.

The Country Music Association and ABC revealed the slate for the coming two-hour special on “Good Morning America.” The full list of names includes Ashley McBryde, Béla Fleck, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Molly Tuttle, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Vince Gill and Zac Brown as performers. Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are set as special guests. Additional surprise guests will be revealed on the air.

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Along with the established stars from the country music industry, Broadway and the decades of Parton’s work, the special will also include a performance from a Belmont University student ensemble, giving the school’s ongoing “Dolly U” program. The celebration is being broadcasting from the Nashville university’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

“I Will Always Love You” honors Parton, the country music icon who died of cancer-related complications on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. Parton’s death was announced by her nephew and longtime head of security Bryan Seaver.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now,” he said. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus. Surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

The celebration airs Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ in domestic and international territories. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Robert Deaton is executing producing the special.

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