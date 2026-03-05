Home > Media & Platforms > TV

‘DTF St. Louis’ Debuts to 2.5 Million Viewers in 3 Days

The audience has grown 3.5 times its premiere night audience

Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini and David Harbour in “DTF St. Louis” Episode 1(Tina Rowden/HBO)
“DTF St. Louis” debuted to a solid audience on HBO.

The series premiere, which aired March 1 on HBO, debuted to 2.5 million viewers in the U.S. across three days of viewing across HBO and HBO Max, per live-plus-three-day viewing figures from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery.

For comparison, the “DTF St. Louis” series premiere was shy of the debut viewership for limited series “Task,” which tallied up 3.1 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in the U.S. after its September launch.

Other recent notable premieres for HBO include “Game of Thrones” prequel “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which scored 6.7 million viewers, “It: Welcome to Derry,” which scored 5.7 million viewers. “DTF St. Louis,” however, outpaced the premiere viewership for “The Chair Company,” which debuted to 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers.

“DTF St. Louis” centers on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead, per the official logline.

Starring Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini and David Harbour, the series was written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Steven Conrad. The series originally started as a TV adaptation of James Lasdun’s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities and a Lethal Sedation” but later evolved into its own concept with no connection to that story. 

“DTF St. Louis” premieres Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

