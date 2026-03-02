‘DTF St. Louis’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

What’s life without a good love triangle, right? And what’s a good love triangle without a little… death?

Enter “DTF St. Louis,” a new HBO series premiering this week starring Linda Cardellini, Jason Bateman and David Harbour. As its title suggests, the story takes place in St. Louis and centers on a love triangle “between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.”

If you’re here, that likely means you’re DTF with “DTF St. Louis.” Here’s when you’ll be able to do that this season.

When does it premiere?

“DTF St. Louis” premieres on Sunday, March 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How many episodes are there?

There will be seven episodes in the first season of “DTF St. Louis.”

When do new episodes come out?

Unfortunately, you can’t binge this one if you wanted to. New episodes drop weekly, in a more traditional release format. Here’s how that HBO schedule works out for the season:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Sunday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Sunday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7 (finale): Premieres Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Is it streaming?

Yes, you’ll be able to watch it live on HBO or stream it over on HBO Max. Additionally, the show will be available to stream in American Sign Language (ASL) alongside each episode starting with the series premiere.

It will be dubbed by Justin Jackerson (“It: Welcome to Derry”) and directed by Leila Hanaumi (“Barbie,” “The Last of Us”).

