Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct John Grisham’s ‘The Partner’ Adaptation at Universal

Jason Bateman is in talks to direct Universal Pictures’ adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Partner,” TheWrap has learned. Bateman will executive produce and Michael Costigan will produce for Aggregate Films.

Tom Holland will also produce for his Billy17 banner, with an option towards potentially starring in the project. Graham Moore wrote a previous version of the screenplay.

According to Grisham’s website, the synopsis for “The Partner” reads: “Once he was a well-liked, well-paid young partner in a thriving Mississippi law firm. Then Patrick Lanigan stole ninety million dollars from his own firm—and ran for his life. For four years, he evaded men who were rich and powerful, and who would stop at nothing to find him. Then, inevitably, on the edge of the Brazilian jungle, they finally tracked him down.”

“Now Patrick is coming home. And in the Mississippi city where it all began, an extraordinary trial is about to begin. As prosecutors circle like sharks, as Patrick’s lawyer prepares his defense, as Patrick’s lover prays for his deliverance and his former partners wait for their revenge, another story is about to emerge. Because Patrick Lanigan, the most reviled white-collar criminal of his time, knows something that no one else in the world knows. He knows the truth.”

Additionally, Jonathan Eirich will produce and Nick Reynolds will executive produce for Rideback. Grisham and David Gernert will also EP. Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for Universal.

Bateman has previously been nominated by the DGA for his directing work on “Ozark,” and he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Director for “Ozark” in 2019 as well. His other previous credits as director include his debut “Bad Words” and “The Family Fang.”

