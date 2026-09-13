Emmys Reveal More Presenters, Including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Sofía Vergara and John Mulaney

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Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sofía Vergara, John Mulaney and recent Emmy winner Shailene Woodley are among the newly revealed batch of presenters for Monday’s awards ceremony.

The full list of additions, released Sunday, includes Stephen Amell, Awkwafina, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Scott Caan, Emma D’Arcy, Julia Garner, LL Cool J, Hassie Harrison, Paul Anthony Kelly, Thaddeus LaGrone, Brooks Nader and Emmy Rossum.

That slate includes a bulk of names associated with Fox’s upcoming reboot of “Baywatch,” which stars Amell, Beck, Belkin, Harrison and Nader. An onstage segment featuring all five names is likely in the cards to plug the series.

Also notable, McConaughey and Harrelson will likely take the stage together, as the “True Detective” stars are reuniting for the Apple TV comedy series “Brothers,” which debuts Sept. 23.

Woodley will be coming off of her Emmy win for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her performance in “Paradise.” She took home the prize at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 6. Meanwhile, Curtis was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her performance on “The Bear.”

The new group joins a big slate of previously announced names, including Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott and Zendaya.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock on Monday evening.