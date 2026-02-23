‘Extra’ Renewed for Season 33 as Producers Tout Reinvention With Host Derek Hough

“Extra” has been renewed by Fox Television Stations for its 33rd season. The entertainment news program reinvented itself last season, brining on “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough at the show’s host.

Season 32 marked a major evolution for the series with Hough, replacing Billy Bush and joining Senior Correspondent and Weekend Host Mona Kosar Abdi and Correspondent Terri Seymour.

“Thirty-three seasons of ‘Extra’ reflects an enduring vision and a commitment to constant reinvention,” Lauren Blincoe, senior vice president of current programming for Telepicture, said. “Nobody does this better than the ‘Extra’ team, led by our phenomenal Executive Producer Jeremy Spiegel, supported by our dedicated staff and crew, and brought to life by Derek’s singular talent, further strengthened by the on-air excellence of Mona and Terri.”

The network noted that the show’s transformation resulted in increased viewership. Since Season 32 premiered in September, “Extra” has seen a 20% week‑to‑week viewership increase. The show has also seen a bump on social, reaching 176 million across platforms monthly and generating nearly 6 million digital followers.

“Extra” sees host Hough and correspondents interview celebrities and channel their Hollywood connections to break entertainment news. The show also hosts award‑show red carpets and sit-downs with the industry’s biggest stars.

New segments added with Hough’s arrival include an opening dance number and a digital series “Rolling With the Stars,” in which Hough interviews “DWTS” contestants while driving around on a golf cart.

“Amidst challenging times in syndication, the reinvention of ‘Extra’ has emerged as a genuinely positive story,” Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations, said. “Congrats to Derek Hough, the entire team at “Extra,” and everyone at Telepictures.”

“This renewal is a testament to the extraordinary ‘Extra’ team, whose creativity, dedication, and passion drive the show every day,” Jeremy Spiegel said. “Derek’s energy, artistry, and creativity have helped us reimagine ‘Extra’ in fresh and innovative ways, a perfect complement to the amazing work of Mona and Terri. We are grateful to Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and all our station partners for their continued support and belief in ‘Extra.’”

The series is the second longest‑running entertainment news magazine in syndication. “Extra” airs a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment each weekend. Spiegel executive produces the series.