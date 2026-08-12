Fox News Crew Initially Denied Access to Francesca Hong’s Election Night Watch Party

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Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff said her crew was temporarily denied access to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong’s election night watch party on Tuesday, despite arriving with credentials and confirmation materials.

Hoff reported from outside the venue as polls neared their close, telling Fox News that campaign staffers cited capacity restrictions and said they had discretion over which media outlets could enter.

“We were hoping to bring you this report from inside the Hong campaign headquarters watch party,” Hoff told host Kayleigh McEnany. “We arrived with our confirmation materials, all the registration that we needed.”

“It appears Fox News was the only media outlet turned away,” she further noted during the broadcast. Fox News was not the only outlet to encounter access issues, however. New York Post columnist Isaac Schorr said on X that he was also denied entry to the watch party.

“Will a Hong administration arbitrarily deny access to critical media the way her campaign is?” he wrote.

Hoff later said she was allowed into the event roughly three hours after initially being turned away, though without the Fox News crew’s equipment.

TheWrap has reached out to the Hong campaign for comment.

Hong, a Wisconsin state representative and democratic socialist, ultimately lost the Democratic gubernatorial primary to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a razor-thin contest. Crowley pulled off what many considered an upset after Hong entered Election Day as the race’s progressive frontrunner.

Crowley will face Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany in November’s general election.