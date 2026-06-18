Fox Closes 2026 Upfront, Touts Double-Digit Ad Volume Growth at Tubi, Fox News

Fox has become the first media company of the 2026-27 upfront season to close its negotiations with advertisers, touting “high-single digit” volume growth and “market-leading” pricing growth across its linear and digital portfolio. The company did not disclose specific revenue figures.

When looking at specific properties, Tubi scored double-digit volume growth and Fox News brought in double-digit volume growth and mid-single-digit pricing growth. Fox Sports also saw record volume with pricing up mid-single to low-double digits, while entertainment pricing increased by mid-single digits and volume was in line with the prior year.

As for ad categories, Fox saw year over year upfront growth across entertainment, financial, auto, pharma, dining, retail, technology and telecom verticals.

“FOX delivered another strong Upfront performance, reflecting the value of

our portfolio across Sports, News, Entertainment and Tubi,” Ad sales, marketing and brand partnerships president Jeff Collins said in a statement.

“Advertisers continue to recognize FOX’s unique ability to connect brands

with highly engaged audiences. We thank them, and our agency partners,

for their continued trust and are grateful to our sales team for their

dedication and commitment. Together, we will continue to turn audience

passion into meaningful performance for brands in the year ahead.”

Fox’s latest upfront round comes after it exceeded $2 billion in sports revenue last year on core properties, excluding the World Cup, and saw double-digit volume growth across news, sports and entertainment last year. At the time, Tubi also saw ad dollars committed grow by 35% year-over-year.

In the first nine months of its 2026 fiscal year, Fox has raked in $5.42 billion in total advertising, down slightly from $5.79 billion for the same period a year ago. That includes $1.23 billion in its cable networks programming unit and $4.2 billion in its television unit.

The company has also added 200 new advertising clients at Fox News on top of the previously announced 350 new advertisers in fiscal 2025. Addtionally, executives touted a more than 45% increase in cost per thousand impressions (CPMs) and national pricing Fox News during its earnings call in May.