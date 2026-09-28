Fox News Adds Melissa DeRosa as Contributor, Launches New Women-Led Podcast ‘the Girls’

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Fox News has added Democratic strategist and former Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa as a contributor as the network expands its podcast lineup with a new women-centered conversation series.

DeRosa will appear across Fox News programming, a network spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap. She will also be featured in the premiere of “the Girls,” a new weekly podcast launching Oct. 1 with a rotating lineup of Fox personalities and outside guests.

The first episode will feature DeRosa alongside “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, “The Faulkner Focus” anchor Harris Faulkner, “Gutfeld!” panelist Kat Timpf and former ESPN host Samantha Ponder.

The lineup will change from week to week, with the show bringing together different women for conversations spanning politics and pop culture, as well as money, marriage, parenting, relationships and careers. Ponder is appearing as a guest on the premiere and could return in the future.

DeRosa previously held several senior roles in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, eventually becoming secretary to the governor, the first woman to hold the position. She has since worked as a Democratic strategist and political commentator and has appeared frequently on Fox News.

“‘the Girls’ is a natural addition to our growing podcast portfolio, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our slate of distinctive shows that complement our existing lineup while creating new opportunities for our audience to engage with our content,” Fox News Digital and New Media President Porter Berry said in a Monday statement.

Megan Albano, Fox News’ executive vice president of morning programming and program development, said the network wanted to deliver a “no-holds-barred format” showcasing women from Fox News and beyond. The network described the show as an unscripted, free-flowing conversation designed to move beyond a traditional news roundtable.

The show is the latest addition to Fox News Media’s growing podcast slate, which includes “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” “Ruthless,” “Will Cain Country,” “Planet Tyrus” and “The Riley Gaines Show.”

New episodes of “The Girls” will drop every Thursday across Fox News Digital, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.