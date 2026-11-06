Roku Head Charlie Collier, Tubi CEO Anjali Sud Depart as Paul Cheesbrough Named CEO of Fox Digital Platforms

Fox’s acquisition of Roku was just completed and already the corporate shuffling has begun. Charlie Collier, the president of Roku Media, will be exiting the company.

Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, is also departing the company. She has decided to take a new role outside of Tubi but will help the company through the transition.

Chris Handman, the company’s general counsel, and Robyn Peterson, executive vice president at the connected TV technology platform AdRise, will also be departing. Handman was

Paul Cheesbrough has been named co-chair and CEO of Fox Digital Platforms, which will include Roku, Tubi and Red Seat Ventures among other operations.

Roku’s new CEO will be Mustafa Ozgen, who previously led the platform’s device, product and technology team. Ozgen was instrumental in helping grow Roku into a platform that reached more than 100 million households. He will continue to oversee the device, product and technology team and will also oversee Roku’s AdRise advertising product and engineering, the Roku Channel, streaming services partnerships, Roku subscriptions, Howdy, Roku Pay and Roku brand and creative.

With Sud’s departure, Tubi and Frndly TV will fall under the leadership of Pete Distad, CEO of direct-to-consumer for Fox. Mike Bidgoli will be promoted to president of Tubi and will report to Distad, and the Tubi leadership team will report to Bidgoli. Andy Karofsky, the co-founder and CEO of Frndly TV, will remain with the company and will also report to Distad.

Additionally, Lisa Holme, the head of content for The Roku Channel, will join Fox. She will also report directly to Distad and will work closely with Adam Lewinson and the Tubi content team.

Outside of just Tubi and Roku, Melody Hildebrandt will continue to serve as Fox’s chief technology officer. All advertising sales across the portfolio will continue to report to Jeff Collins, president of Advertising Sales at Fox. Gil Fuchsberg will serve as chief strategy officer and will report to both Cheesbrough and Anthony Wood. Finance will be led by CFO Andy Croxson; Human resources will be led by senior vice president Pooja Dalal; legal will be led by executive vice president and general counsel of Fox Digital Platforms Angie Park; and communications will be led by senior vice president of corporate communications Seana Sullivan. Other members of Roku’s legal, finance and human resources teams will also become part of Fox.

Finally, Jeff Dow, executive vice president of platform and media technology, will retire at the end of the fiscal year.