‘From’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“From” Season 4 has officially arrived, and of course we’ve got all the details about how to tune into this popular spooky series.

It’s been nearly two years since “From” last aired, and a lot has happened, and we mean a lot. Fatima gave birth to Smiley. Yes, Smiley, which pretty much means the night people in the town can’t be killed — an ability they gained after sacrificing their children, which turns out to be those ghosty looking children that appear in the forest.

But listen, we know you’re excited to get back into the haunted town. Here’s all the viewing details.

When does “From” Season 4 premiere?

“From” Season 4 premieres on MGM+, which is accessible through Prime Video, on Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“From” Season 4 episode release schedule:

“From” Season 4 will have 10 episodes. There will be a week-long break after Episode 5, and the rest of the season will carry on May 31.

Season 4, Episode 1: “The Arrival” — Sunday, April 19

Season 4, Episode 2: “Fray” — Sunday, April 26

Season 4, Episode 3: “Merrily We Go” — Sunday, May 3

Season 4, Episode 4: “Of Myths and Monsters” — Sunday, May 10

Season 4, Episode 5: What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been” — Sunday, May 17

Season 4, Episode 6: “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” — Sunday, May 31

Season 4, Episode 7: “Best Laid Plans” — Sunday, June 7

Season 4, Episode 8: “Heavy Is the Head” — Sunday, June 14

Season 4, Episode 9: “The Calm Before” — Sunday, June 21

Season 4, Episode 10: If a Tree Falls in the Forest” — Sunday, June 28

When do new episodes air?

After the first episode airs on Sunday, April 19, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays through Sunday, June 28.

Are more episodes on the way?

Yep, there sure are. While you’ve got an entire season to watch, “From” has been renewed for a fifth and final seaosn.

What is Season 4 of “From” about?

Here’s MGM+’s description for Season 4: In Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.”

Who’s in the cast?

Season 4 stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

Watch the trailer