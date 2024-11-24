“From” Season 3 ended just as wildly as the entire show is. A major character died, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jade (David Alplay) share a past and Sara finally makes Elgin see straight …. You’ll get the joke later.

Episode 10: “Revelations: Chapter Two” kicks off with Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) having strong contractions, showing that the birth of what’s growing inside her is near. While this is going on, Tabitha explains that Victor’s mother, Miranda (Sarah Boothe), was previously murdered by Smiley, and Ellis (Corteon Moor) tells Boyd (Harold Perrineau) that he thinks Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) has something to do with Fatima’s disappearance. Oh, and the cicadas’ chirps pushed Randall (A.J. Simmons) to the point that he tried to shock himself in the head with a defibrillator.

There’s a lot going on. Here’s your break down of everything that happened in the “From” Season 3 finale.

Boyd and Sara torture Boyd, plus Father Khatri returns

“From” Season 3 (MGM+)

Listen, sometimes you just gotta go Thanos and take matters into your own hands. And that’s exactly what Boyd did. After Ellis reveals his suspicions that Elgin knows Fatima’s whereabouts, the group corners Elgin as he tries to make his way to where he’s holding Fatima captive. After several attempts to get him to spill where she is, Boyd realizes he’ll have to resort to torturing Elgin. And as he’s packing up his instruments, guess who appears? Father Khatri. We haven’t seen him in a while, and he always happens to make an appearance in moments where Boyd is conflicted.

Father Khatri tries to convince Boyd that violence isn’t the answer, but Boyd hesitantly goes with his plan. Once in the room with Elgin, he explains that he has two options: tell him where Fatima is, or be tortured. Elgin insists that what he’s doing for Fatima will save her life, prompting Boyd to instruct him to place his hand on the table. Boyd then begins smashing Elgin’s hand with a hammer. Elgin’s screams are heard by Acosta who runs up to stop Boyd. As the Boyd, Acosta and the rest of the group bicker over their choice to brutalize Elgin, Sara enters the room where Elgin’s tied up.

Sara knows what it’s like to have the town try to convince her to do bad deeds, and she explains that to Elgin. Still unmoved by Sara’s words, Elgin continues to withhold Fatima’s location. Sara tells Elgin that Boyd doesn’t understand how far he’d have to go to get answers out of him. In the midst of their arguing, the group suddenly overhears Elgin hollering in pain. They run up to the room to see that Sara has taken Elgin’s eye out. Welp, at least she now knows where Fatima is, right?

The children in white reveal the meaning of “anghkhooey,” and Tabitha and Jade are reincarnations

“From” Season 3 (MGM+)

After Jim Matthews helped Jade crack the 12 numbers code, connecting that Victor’s mother, Miranda, played the violin, Tabitha and Jade go play the melody with her violin at the faraway bottle tree — where Miranda was killed by Smiley in the past. As they play the tune, the children in white appear from the forest, only stepping closer to them as Jade plays the instrument. One of the children then says “anghkooey” once more to Tabitha, who then realizes the word means “remember.”

She then recalls her time in the town as another person. Viewers learn that Tabitha and Jade are reincarnations of Miranda and Christopher (the man who would would talk to the ventriloquist doll) and have been in the town several times as different people since its existence. Their spirits keep coming back to the town every time they fail to save the children. Also, one of their versions shared a daughter together.

Fatima gives birth to Smiley, and says a vision revealed people at night’s immortality

“From” Season 3 (MGM+)

This entire season the big question has been: What’s inside Fatima’s stomach? Well, it’s none other than who? Smiley. That’s right, he’s back.

Just as Fatima was slicing her stomach to stop the agony from the cursed pregnancy, the witch lady appears to stop her, then tells Fatima that the baby is on its way. That’s when Fatima’s water breaks and she goes into labor, birthing a sac with an organism moving inside.

As that’s all happening, the floor door Fatima was trying to open rises on its own. The witch then carries the offspring beneath the floor and into the cave where the people at night live. By this point, Boyd and Ellis have finally come to Fatima’s rescue. In an effort to discover the witches plans, Boyd follows after where he sees all the people of the night circled around one another. After the witch places the organism on the ground, it begins growing bigger, taking the form of a human-like being. The being breaks out of its fleshy sac to reveal Smiley.

After giving birth, Ellis and Kenny console her, and Fatima shares that she had a vision that told that the people at night killed their children because “it” — whatever it is — told them they’d live forever.

Julie learns she’s “story walker” and Jim dies

“From” Season 3 (MGM+)

The “From” writers really packed a lot into the Season 3 finale, and boy do they know how to leave you with a gut-wrenching cliffhanger. First thing’s first, though: Julia learns from her little brother Ethan that she’s a “story walker,” a person with the ability to travel to the past or the future. However, even though she can interact in different timelines, she can’t change its events. Keep that in mind for later.

After Tabitha tells Jim that she and Jade have been in the town since the beginning and tried to save the children in white, she asks Jim to give her “some time” and walks off into the forest in tears. A flashback of the Matthews family riding in their van before running into the tree then plays, and then it cuts back to present time. As Jim processes what his wife just told him, Julie comes running and shouting for her father. But it’s not just any Julie, it looks as if its her from the future, as she’s sporting a shoulder-length bob and has on different clothes. She’s also got cuts on her face, showing that she’s been in some sort of tussle. She then tells him that he needs to run back to town, that she thinks “this is when it happens” and that she’s trying to change the “story.”

That’s when a man who is rocking a yellow, tattered suit, truly serving an undead version of the iconic zoot suit from “The Mask,” appears. Viewers have never seen him before and he doesn’t reveal his name or who he is. But he does clue us in to how the town reacts when its inhabitants try to learn more about it. He taunts the two by mentioning Jade playing the violin, tells him that “It didn’t have to be this way” and that “knowledge comes with cost.”

The man says he tried to warn Jim and then grabs him by the neck. Julie tries to stop the man, but he pushes her off him. It’s…too late. The man in the yellow rips open Jim’s neck, and the episode ends with a black screen. As we mentioned, the man in yellow didn’t reveal his identity, but we have an inkling that he’s the same man who spoke to Jim over radio when the town tried to get a signal out, as he mentioned that Tabitha shouldn’t have dug that hole.

The good news is that MGM+ has renewed “From” for Season 4, so the story will continue.