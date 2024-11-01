To be honest, we may be just as confused as you are, but we have our theories and just as many more questions about what exactly is happening in “From” Season 3.

Of course, the writers won’t give up the core details of the show so easily, but what an intense ride they’re taking viewers on. From wild hallucinations of a skeleton ghost woman, to a town where human-looking come out at night to chow down on human flesh, John Griffin has created a world that’s full of wonders, and we’re just trying to get to the bottom of it — not where the monsters sleep though.

Here are the five biggest questions we need answered in “From” Season 3.

“From” (MGM+) What exactly are the people/monsters that come at night? That’s honestly the biggest question most fans have probably had since they stepped into creator John Griffin’s creepy and terrifying world. Most of the monsters are conscious, blood-thirsty beings that present themselves as normal-looking every day people — well, except for their pale, ghostly-looking skin. When they’re ready to feast, they morph into hairless, multiple-fanged beasts that enjoy torturing their prey. As far as we know, they can only come at night, and the only thing that’s been able to kill them are the worms that were passed over into Boyd’s body last season. However, then there’s the boy in white. He’s shown to be one of the only helpful resources for the townsfolk, but only few can see him: Tabitha, Ethan and Victor. But seriously, why don’t the monsters have an official name yet?

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima in “From” (MGM+) What the hell is going with Fatima? What went down in Episode 6 was one of the cruelest moments in the evil, no-way-out town: an ultrasound reveals Fatima — who was infertile in the outside world — isn’t pregnant. This also goes to show that the town has a mind of its own and it’s using it to toy with everyone else’s. But even though nothing showed up on the scan, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing in that belly of hers. One thing’s for sure, you never know who directly will be impacted by the town and in what way. Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) keeps seeing the ghost lady, Tabitha can see the boy in white, Sara was under some being’s instruction, and Fatima is the latest victim. Her cravings for trash and human flesh and blood indicates she’s pregnant with something, but it ain’t no human.

“From” Season 3 (MGM+) Who is Christoper and what’s with that ventriloquist doll? From “Goosebump’s” Slappy the Dummy to “Dead Silence’s” Billy the Dummy, ventriloquists are just….creepy. Add Jasper to the list; there’s a good chance he’s one of the major keys to know about it if anyone ever intends to crack the code on this sinister place. His owner is Christopher, one of the inhabitants of the Town during Victor’s childhood. He was known for making everyone laugh but at some point became less cheerful and estranged. Christopher eventually starts to obsess over a symbol, which also happens to appear in Jade’s (David Alplay) visions. Victor recalled a time when he saw Christopher having a back-and-forth conversation with Jasper. He also shared that his mother told him to find a place to hide that Christopher doesn’t know about — the next day, everyone was dead.

“From” Season 3 (MGM+) What is the town exactly? Does it have emotions, is someone/something controlling it and why is it completely inescapable? Even when Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) made it out at the end of Season 2, fans learn that she’s still able to see the ghosts (the little boy) in the outside world. Plus, Tabitha has already shared her speculations that whatever is controlling the town may have only released her back into normal society just to torture her by sending her back. Because when you think about it, Tabitha didn’t just land any ole where in the world, she was placed in the same community as Victor’s father Henry. Coincidence? We think not. On top of that, it’s clear there’s something with a sense of reasoning that’s managing the town as it became upset in Season 2 when the town tried to come together to get a signal out to the normal world. When people try to leave, it infuriates the town — you saw what happened to Dale.