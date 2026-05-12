Hollywood Climate Summit Returns With ‘Pluribus,’ ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘The Plastic Detox’ Panels | Exclusive

The Hollywood Climate Summit returns to Los Angeles for its seventh annual conference next month, and set its climate storytelling in entertainment programming Tuesday featuring panels on “Pluribus,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “The Plastic Detox” and more.

Its full lineup, exclusively revealed by TheWrap below, will roll out on June 3 and June 4, the founding climate nonprofit Context Collaborative announced.

The two-day event will feature programming on climate storytelling in entertainment, including sessions with “Strange New Worlds” writer and co-executive producer Bill Wolkoff and star Melissa Navia; “Pluribus” star Karolina Wydra and writer and EP Alison Tatlock; co-director of Netflix’s “The Plastic Detox” Josh Murphy; actor and host Erika Ishii; and comedians Esteban Gast, Joanna Hausmann, Milana Vayntrub, Joey Bragg and Anna Garcia; among others.

The summit is designed to bring together entertainment and media professionals, storytellers, executives, artists, scientists, advocates and cultural leaders for programming focused on climate literacy and engagement across the global media ecosystem. Sessions will include mainstage conversations, interactive workshops and networking events.

Two Los Angeles venues will host the event next month, with June 3 programming taking place at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills and June 4 at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Climate Summit is the flagship annual conference from Context Collaborative, a nonprofit that directs cultural attention to climate issues and works to improve how they resonate across stories, platforms and experiences.

Tickets are now available at HollywoodClimateSummit.com.

Check out the full 2026 conference lineup below:

Pluribus: One Mind, One Planet?

Speakers: Karolina Wydra (Actor, “Pluribus”), Alison Tatlock (EP/Writer, “Pluribus”)

Apple TV+’s “Pluribus” captured audiences by imagining a future where humanity merges into one mind. But what that mind chooses to protect reveals everything. In conversation with the show’s executive producer and cast, the panel unpacks the values embedded in that vision, why the hive mind conserves resources but abandons human longevity, and what it exposes about humanity’s fractured relationship with collective action in the face of environmental crisis. “Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The Overview Effect

Speakers: Bill Wolkoff (Writer, Co-EP, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”), Melissa Navia (Actor, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”), Manju Bangalore (Astronaut-In-Training and Founder, Operation Period), Garrett Reisman (Engineer, Former NASA Astronaut)

From the awe-inspiring “Earthrise” photo to iconic sci-fi franchises like Star Trek, the way humanity views the Earth has the power to shift perspectives and forge a blueprint for shared purpose. In this session, space storytellers and experts explore how science and collaboration in storytelling can ignite public imagination and expand ideas of what is possible here on Earth.

The Plastic Detox

Speakers: Peyton List (Actor, Advocate), Josh Murphy (Co-Director, “The Plastic Detox”), Dr. Jasmine McDonald (Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health), Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. (President & CEO, Hip Hop Caucus)

Plastic is everywhere – even inside our bodies. It’s harming our health and our communities, making this crisis deeply personal. How can we break up with plastic and reclaim our health? This session spotlights the new Netflix documentary, “The Plastic Detox,” in an interactive conversation with storytellers, experts, and advocates.

The Endgame: A Live Playthrough of Climate Storylines in Games

Host: Erika Ishii (Actor, Host)

A live gameplay experience where storytelling, environmental expertise, and video games collide. Notable gamers and experts come together to demonstrate how some of the world’s best games have already seamlessly integrated climate themes, from tone and setting to character design, mechanics, and storylines.

On the Stand: The People v. Big Meat & Dairy

Speakers: Esteban Gast (Comedian), Joanna Hausmann (Writer, Comedian), Milana Vayntrub (Actor, Comedian), Joey Bragg (Actor, Comedian), Anna Garcia (Comedian), Suzie Hicks (Educator, Filmmaker)

The summit’s comedian lawyers are back for the second edition of the On the Stand mock trial. This time, the meat and dairy industries’ messaging tactics are on trial: from the “Got Milk” celebrity campaign that permeated the collective psyche to the current misconceptions clouding public understanding of food and health.

How Food Tells Our Stories

Speakers: Tiny Chef (“The Tiny Chef Show”), Maggie Baird (Actor, Activist), Carmen Santillan (Founder, Cena Vegan), more to be announced

The food on our plates and the stories told about it are two of the most powerful levers for the planet. This conversation brings together plant-based chefs, storytellers, and advocates to explore how transmedia food messaging is shifting culture, from the internet’s tiniest herbivore chef to the frontlines of plant-based food advocacy, and what it looks like when the kitchen and creativity become catalysts for climate action.

Greenlight California: Why Hollywood’s Future Depends on California’s Infrastructure

Speakers: Bill Wolkoff (Writer, Co-EP, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”), Carter Lavin, (Co-Founder, Transbay Coalition and Author of “If You Want to Win, You’ve Got to Fight”)

From greenlighting High Speed Rail development projects to keeping film and TV production in L.A., California stands at a pivotal crossroads for the future of its industries. L.A.’s climate infrastructure is directly linked to Hollywood’s long-term viability, and this session brings together cross-industry coalitions to imagine and shape what that future could look like.

Seeking Common Ground: Stories to Shape a New Era of Conservation

Speakers: Benji Backer (Founder, Nature Is Nonpartisan), Scott Shigeoka (Author, “Seek,” Creator, Curiosity Mobile), Sacha Spector (Director of Environmental Programs, Doris Duke Foundation)

A new wave of creators is rewriting who belongs in the environmental story, reaching people who care deeply about the places their families call home but who’ve felt left out or caricatured by the mainstream conversation. They have real stakes in what happens next. Durable environmental action requires nuance and consensus. We’ll explore which creators are breaking through authentically, how fuller stories are pulling in the audiences the mainstream is missing, and how this movement can grow the widespread coalition of common ground it needs.

Global Spotlight: India’s Creative Economy, Climate Reality, & Global Reach

Speakers: Richa Moorjani (Actor, “Never Have I Ever”), Tamseel Hussain (Founder, pluc.tv)

India has spent decades developing climate solutions at scale, with a creativity that matches the ambition of its people, adapting, innovating, and building responses to a crisis already reshaping lives across 1.4 billion residents. The Climate Scriptwriting Lab, launched by Pluc.tv and Netflix India, is bringing those solutions to the screen. This conversation explores why India’s storytelling tradition is uniquely equipped to carry that weight, what makes Indian stories distinct, why global demand for them is growing, and why the intersection of one of the world’s great creative economies with one of its most urgent climate realities is a moment the rest of the world should be paying attention to.

Chew On This: LIVE Doc Pitch

Competition Judges: James Wilks (The Game Changers) and Kip Andersen (What The Health, Cowspiracy) and Stephanie Soechtig (Poisoned, Fed Up)

A live pitch show down for storytellers brave enough to tackle our broken food system. Take the stage in LA, win up to $50,000 and help us figure out what on earth we’re supposed to be eating.

Scorched: Comedy Show

Comedians: Reggie Watts (Comedian & Musician), Esteban Gast (Comedian), Rasheda Crockett (Actor, Comedian), Andrew Zuber (Magician, TV Writer), Brittany Bell Surratt (Comedian), Brad Einstein (Comedian, Writer, Puppeteer)