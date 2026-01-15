‘Industry’ Season 4 Hits Biggest Premiere Audience Ever With 800,000 Viewers

“Industry” pulled in its biggest premiere audience to date with its Season 4 debut.

The premiere, which first aired on Sunday, scored 800,000 U.S. cross-platform viewers across HBO and HBO Max, per live-plus-three-day figures from Nielsen and internal Warner Bros. Discovery data. The Season 4 premiere saw a 20% uptick in viewers compared to Season 3.

Ahead of the new season of the financial drama series, HBO touts that “Industry” saw record catch-up viewing on HBO Max in the week leading up to the Season 4 premiere, with viewing for past seasons up 60% when compared to the week leading into Season 3 both in the U.S. and globally.

It’s a substantially bigger audience than “Industry” went into Season 3 with, with the Season 3 premiere bringing in an audience of 300,000 viewers across HBO and HBO Max in August 2024, per live-plus-same-day figures, which notably marked a 60% uptick from its Season 2 premiere.

The drama series began growing its audience during its Season 3 rollout, with the Season 3 debut episode growing to reach 1.4 million viewers within three weeks. By the time “Industry” was renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 finale, the drama series was averaging 1.6 million viewers per an episode, which marked a 40% viewership increase compared to Season 2.

“Industry” Season 4 sees Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene, per the official logline. “As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top,” the logline reads.

“Industry” Season 4 debuts on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.