Netflix’s Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Scores 33 Million Viewers Globally

Jake Paul may still be recovering, but his fight against Anthony Joshua was a knockout for Netflix. Last Friday’s six-round fight scored an average minute audience of 33 million viewers globally, according to data from VideoAmp and Netflix. This is based on live plus one day metrics.

Netflix’s blockbuster fight produced by Most Valuable Productions and EverWonder took place at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Heading into the event, Joshua had 26 knockouts with a record of 29-4 and Paul had seven knockouts with a record of 12-2. Joshua defeated Paul in the sixth round after delivering a knockout hit that required Paul to be hospitalized. The YouTuber and boxer underwent surgery to fix his broken jaw.

The fight reached Netflix’s Top 10 list in 91 countries and ranked as the No. 1 most-watched title in 45 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Argentina. The fight also set a new record as the highest-grossing boxing event in the history of the Kaseya Center.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin, the second main event of the evening, also saw high viewership. That fight had an estimated average minute audience of 15 million viewers globally in live plus one day viewing.

The Jake vs. Joshua match generated interest across social media. That event generated 1.25 billion impressions across Netflix’s global social channels and was a top trending topic on X worldwide. It hit the No. 1 trending spot on X in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil. The slow-motion clip of Joshua knocking out Paul is now the highest performing clip from a Netflix live event and has generated more than 214 million impressions across Netflix’s social channels.

The Paul vs. Joshua fight was Netflix’s latest live event. Other live sporting events from the streamer include NFL Christmas Day games, WWE Raw, Skyscraper Live, MLB Opening Night, the Home Run Derby and Field of Dreams. It also marks Netflix’s third live event with Most Valuable Promotions following Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and the third Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight.