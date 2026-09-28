James Rosenfield, Former CBS Broadcast Group Head, Dies at 97

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James H. Rosenfield, Sr., a former CBS Broadcast Group executive who headed the company through the transformative years of the ’70s and ’80s, died Saturday in New York City. He was 97 years old.

Rosenfield’s death was confirmed by CBS.

Across two decades at CBS, Rosenfield began as an account executive in network sales before rising to president of the CBS Television Network and, later, executive vice president of the CBS Broadcast Group. Rosenfield headed operating divisions across CBS Television Network, CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports. During his tenure, he shepherded the runs of “All in the Family,” “60 Minutes” and “M*A*S*H.”

After his tenure at the network, Rosenfield served as chairman and CEO of John Blair Communications, Inc., a national sales representative for local television stations. He later founded JHR & Associates, a consulting firm for traditional and digital media companies. He also co-founded and served as chairman emeritus of the New York-based nonprofit Reisenbach Philanthropies, headed the International Radio and Television Society and was a board member of the Advertising Council, Internews International and Salon Media.

Born and raised in Boston, Mass. on July 18, 1929, Rosenfield was later a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Rosenfield is survived by his partner, Charlotte Rosenblatt; his daughter, Laurie Rosenfield, and son-in-law, Peter Falk; his son, Jim Rosenfield Jr., and his wife, Dana Conroy; his grandchildren, Jamie, Kitt, Kristen, Kerrin and Kendall; and five great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Clare Rosenfield and his nieces and nephews. Rosenfield was pre-deceased by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Stenbuck Rosenfield, and his brother, Dr. Allan Rosenfield.