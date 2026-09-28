The 6 Best Moments From the 2026 VMAs

It became clear very early on that the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards were going to be a show dedicated to celebrating pop music’s past, present and future. For the most part, the ceremony managed to do exactly that.

Living pop icons like Taylor Swift and Madonna were honored repeatedly throughout the night, while rising stars like Raye and Sienna Spiro were both able to take full advantage of the moments given to them. Amidst it all, the VMAs also found the time to pay tribute to late, beloved music icons like George Michael, Dolly Parton and Kurt Cobain. While it may have lacked an overwhelming number of truly buzzy performances, the result was a show that, at its best, felt reflective, predictive and joyful all at the same time.

Here were the best moments from the 2026 VMAs.

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Francis Specker/CBS) Madonna Calls In Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX to Help Her Open the Show The Queen of Pop made her return to the VMAs this year, opening the awards show for the first time in 23 years. To say she did so in style would be an understatement. The music icon brought the past, present and future of pop music together, kicking things off with Sabrina Carpenter for a live rendition of their 2026 duet “Bring Your Love.” Madonna followed that up with a live performance of her and Charli XCX’s dance track “Danceteria Afterhours.” XCX joined her onstage for the song, as did a number of other guests, including Debi Mazar, Seth Rogen and Julia Garner (the latter of whom was personally chosen by Madonna to play her in a biopic that may not ever get made now). It was a fun, energetic opening for the show, one that further cemented both XCX and Carpenter’s considerable stage presence and nodded to Madonna’s ongoing influence on the music industry and its contemporary stars.

Raye at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Francis Specker/CBS) Raye Crushes Her VMAs Debut It was a big night for rising British singer-songwriter Raye, who made her VMAs debut with a show-stopping joint performance of “I Will Overcome.” and “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Raye showed every side of her star persona throughout the performance, meeting the moment with a level of fearlessness, intensity and playfulness befitting of a star of her talent and charisma. “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” seemed to get everyone in the Peacock Theater out of their seats (because of course it did), and anyone watching at home could tell that Raye had crushed it by the time the applause came. (Something tells us she knew, too.)

Kacey Musgraves at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Matthew Taplinger/CBS) Kacey Musgraves Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dolly Parton Like the Emmys before it, this year’s VMAs took time out of its broadcast to pay tribute to the late, great Dolly Parton. “Middle of Nowhere” singer Kacey Musgraves took to the stage dressed and adorned in a way that would have made Parton proud before giving a moving, pitch-perfect rendition of the latter’s iconic ballad, “I Will Always Love You.” Musgraves may not have yet reached the same legendary status of Parton or Emmys performer Reba McEntire, but she did the “Jolene” singer proud. On a Sunday night when it rarely seemed interested in slowing down, the VMAs took its time with its Parton tribute. It was worth every minute.

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Francis Specker/CBS) Taylor Swift Lifts Up the Second Hour There were questions heading into Sunday night about whether or not Taylor Swift would even be in attendance for this year’s VMAs, but her presence was thoroughly felt throughout the show’s second hour. Not only did she and Dakota Johnson team up to unveil the music video for Swift’s latest single, “Patient Zero,” but Swift was also awarded MTV’s first-ever VMA Artist Director Honors trophy. At a time when music videos seem to hold less of a cultural space than ever, the “Life of a Showgirl” singer wisely used her acceptance speech to highlight the beauty, craft and importance of the form. also read:

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson Share Colin Farrell in 'Patient Zero' Music Video Later, Swift returned to the VMAs stage to accept the Video of the Year award for “The Fate of Ophelia.” And just in case Swift’s doubters had any thought that she might not be able to send the night off on a high note, she proved them wrong by dedicating her win to Parton. “Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans. I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them,” Swift said of the music legend, whom she deemed “the ultimate showgirl.”

Sienna Spiro at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Francis Specker/CBS) Sienna Spiro Announces Herself One of the ideal outcomes for an awards show like the VMAs is that an up-and-coming star announces herself along the way as a force to be reckoned with. That happened this year with Sienna Spiro. Standing alone on a stage with nothing but her voice and presence to carry her, Spiro gave a spell-binding performance early in the night of her 2026 track “Great Expectation.” What felt like the start of a coronation was completed later when Spiro took home the award for Best New Artist. “I didn’t think this would happen, so I just have to say thank you so much,” Spiro said as she held the award, which may very well not end up being the last Moon Person trophy she wins throughout her career.