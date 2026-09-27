2026 MTV VMAs Winners List: Madonna Wins Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift Nabs Video of the Year

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Taylor Swift and Madonna were among the biggest winners of the night.

Madonna entered the night as the most-nominated artist, with 11 nods. She took home Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter and Best Dance for “Confessions II – The Film.”

Taylor Swift followed with nine nominations. Swift won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia.” She also received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honor which was presented by her close friend Dakota Johnson. In her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, Swift dedicated the Moon Person award to Dolly Parton, who was “the ultimate showgirl.”

“Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich,” Swift said of Parton. “Every single time you hear what she has written, and she, man, she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this, and everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans. I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them.”



Swift also premiered the music video for her new single “Patient Zero” starring Johnson and Colin Farrell.

Elsewhere, Lisa took home Best Pop for “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi,” while Sienna Spiro won Best New Artist.

The ceremony also featured tributes to Parton, led by Kacey Musgraves, and George Michael, who was honored with a tribute performance by Sombr, RAYE and Teddy Swims. Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award.

Here are all the winners of the 2026 Video Music Awards:



Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

Best New Artist

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Best R&B

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Best Alternative

Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records

SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US LatinKAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment

BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Best Country

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records