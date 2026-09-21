Taylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Artist Director Award at 2026 VMAs

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MTV and CBS announced Monday that Taylor Swift will receive the first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at the 2026 Video Music Awards this Sunday.

The new award is designed to honor the “groundbreaking musical artists” whose contributions and efforts behind the camera have “expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.” Swift, who was chosen as the award’s inaugural recipient, is a seven-time nominee and four-time VMAs winner for Best Director.

Over the years, the “Life of a Showgirl” singer-songwriter has taken more control of her visual output. She has directed many of her own music videos, including those for songs like “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” “The Man,” “cardigan,” “willow,” “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled,” “Lavender Haze,” “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Karma (feat. Ice Spice)” and “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone).” In 2021, she also helmed the short film for the 10-minute version of her “Red” track, “All Too Well,” which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

With its first-ever Artist Director Honors, MTV intends to commemorate the “clear directorial voice” and “expansive approach to storytelling” that Swift has honed through her behind-the-camera efforts.

The Monday announcement makes Swift the latest starry name expected to appear at the 2026 edition of MTV’s Video Music Awards. The awards show will open this year with a special performance from Madonna, who is set to make her long-awaited return to the VMAs stage after a 23-year hiatus. She last performed at the Video Music Awards in 2003 when Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera famously joined her onstage for the show’s opening performance.

In addition to Madonna, Lisa, Shaboozey, Raye, Gener8ion, Gunna, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean are all scheduled to perform this Sunday as well.

Madonna heads into the VMAs with 11 nominations, the most of any recognized artist this year. Swift scored the second-most with nine nominations, while both Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter raked in seven. Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, meanwhile, rounded out this year’s most-recognized performers with five nominations each.

Snoop Dogg will host this year’s ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The 2026 VMAs will air on CBS and MTV and be available to stream simultaneously in the U.S. on Paramount+. It will also be available globally the next day on MTV and Paramount+.