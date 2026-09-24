How VMAs Producer Plans to ‘Create the Mayhem All Over Again’ With Madonna, Taylor Swift and George Michael

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Van Toffler, the producer responsible in part for Madonna’s iconic 2003 three-way kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards, wants more mayhem as he brings the awards show back to Los Angeles.

The VMAs have not been hosted in the city of Angels since 2017, but the show promises splashy moments with its return. On the heels of her 13 nominations for “Confessions II,” Madonna will perform for the first time at the awards show in 23 years.

The “Like a Virgin” singer has created many a moment at the awards show, including her breakthrough 1984 performance in a wedding dress and her 1990 “Vogue” lipsync. This year she will open the show with some “very special guests,” Toffler teased.

“It’s kind of amazing that Madonna is still relevant and received these accolades and nominations so many years after that memorable 1984 performance she did,” the producer told TheWrap. “It was kind of undeniable to try to have her back on the show somehow and opening it. She never gives a performance that people don’t talk about.”

Toffler’s production and distribution company Gunpowder & Sky, which he co-founded in 2016, signed a multi-picture and multi-year production partnership with Paramount Global in 2025, which was part of the reason the producer returned to live TV.

He produced last year’s VMAs, which saw Lady Gaga take MTV to Madison Square Garden and Sabrina Carpenter perform a rain-soaked rendition of “Tears.” The 2026 show brings the show back to L.A. with the Long Beach’s own Snoop Dogg serving as the “masters of ceremony.”

“I am trying to create the mayhem all over again,” he said.

Tate McRae performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 7, 2025 (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 7, 2025 (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

As part of the night’s celebrations, Taylor Swift will receive the Artist Director Honors award. This award is a one-off honor that celebrates the pop superstar’s achievements in front of and behind the camera.

The announcement (and this interview) came hours before Swift announced that her video for the “Patient Zero” would debut during the broadcast. The popstar also revealed that her surprise “The Life of a Showgirl” deluxe album would be released Friday. Toffler did not confirm that the nine-time nominee would attend the show, though.

“I’ll give you her phone number. You can ask,” he joked.

The 2026 VMAs will pay tribute to Dolly Parton and George Michael. Kacey Musgraves was tapped to honor the country legend. Toffler called the artist “a wonderful embodiment of modern country and strong women in country” and a natural choice for the tribute.

George Michael, who died a decade ago on Christmas Day 2016, will be honored. Among those performing the homage to the beloved singer are Raye, Sombr and Teddy Swims, with Adam Blackstone serving as musical director for the tribute.

Toffler did not reveal too many details of the performance but shared that the English singer-songwriter was “an integral part of MTV’s history.” He also shared that audiences should watch Michael’s 1991 performance of “Freedom” for MTV’s 10th anniversary, a potential hint for Sunday’s tribute.

Play video

Nirvana will receive Sunday’s Video Vanguard Award, the highest honor of the night. Toffler said that he was shocked the rock band had yet to be honored at the MTV awards show.

“I don’t have the answer for why now. I personally felt we should have recognized them every day of every year,” he said. “I couldn’t believe they weren’t recognized, ut their videos are so revolutionary and pivotal to the history of music videos … People like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez all cite Nirvana as a huge influence, as does Dr. Dre.”

As the way audiences consumed music and videos have evolved, so have the VMAs and MTV. The awards show has implemented social categories as well as fan voting to engage music lovers online.

Toffler said, however, that TV and awards shows still serve as a “galvanizing art form.”

“TV still gathers a lot of people, and the thing about music now is the genres really kind of have mashed up with one another. Streaming has has kind of taken away chronology in a way,” he said. “The beauty of the VMAs, in many ways, is it’s genre and color and age blind. They all live on the stage together.”

“You’ve got Snoop and Madonna with Yung Lean and Gener8ion and Lisa and Raye and Shaboozey. They shouldn’t really live on in one place together, but for one night, for a couple of hours, they will, and maybe some mayhem will ensue,” he said.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ Premium in the U.S. The show will be available globally on Paramount+ and MTV the following day.