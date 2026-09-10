Janelle Rodriguez to Exit NBC News as EVP of Programming

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Janelle Rodriguez is exiting NBC News as EVP of programming after nearly 12 years, the executive announced in a memo to staff on Thursday.

Of her many of accomplishments, she is credited with successfully building the network’s 24/7 streaming product, NBC News NOW. She also oversaw “NBC Nightly News” with Tom Llamas and breaking news special coverage.

Absorbing some of those duties, Catherine Kim has been named EVP of editorial and content, expanding her responsibilities to include NBC News NOW and specials.

“It’s been an incredible year — the Super Bowl, a presidential interview, the Olympics, the World Cup, a new show launch, an interview with the Pope. I’ve spent a long time thinking about what comes next, and I’ve decided to leave now to pursue it,” Rodriguez wrote in a note to her NBC News colleagues. “It’s the right moment. This place is a team of extraordinary people who do extraordinary work every day. I’ve loved working alongside you through it all. I’ll be cheering you on, and will be available to support during the transition.”

Rodriguez’s exit comes after she steered a stretch of significant momentum for the network’s broadcast and streaming operations. She shepherded Llamas’ transition to anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News” in June 2025, with the broadcast subsequently winning multiple weeks in the key demo. Under Rodriguez, Llamas also landed major exclusives with Pope Leo, President Trump, Vice President Vance and Lionel Messi, while leading reporting from the likes of Rome, Israel, Milan and China.

Rodriguez also helped launch “NBC News Daily,” which has since become the No. 1 afternoon news program, simulcasting across NBC and NBC News NOW. She oversaw the network’s “Decision 2024” coverage, including Election Night, the conventions, Super Tuesday and primary nights, with several broadcast specials finishing No. 1. More than 40 consecutive hours of live election coverage also propelled NBC News NOW to its largest audience and most-watched day on record, topping 100 million views.

Rebecca Blumenstein, NBC News President, Editorial, also reflected on the news in a memo to staff on Thursday, additionally announcing Kim’s promotion and further editorial shifts.

“Janelle has made important contributions across our organization, playing a central role in building NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news service it is today and helping lead NBC Nightly News, Specials and some of our most significant coverage,” Blumenstein wrote. “We are grateful for all she has contributed to NBC News, and I know you join me in wishing her the best in what comes next.”

“As we look ahead, I also want to share several changes to our leadership team that will build on the significant progress we’ve made over the past year bringing NBC News closer together — connecting the strength of our coverage, talent and teams across broadcast, streaming and digital.”

“Today” executive producer Matt Carluccio is also expanding his duties to oversee NBC News’ editorial units, including Business, Health, Investigations and Climate, Blumenstein shared. “NBC Nightly News” EP Matt Frucci, she added, will now report directly to her.

“And as recently announced, Tammy Fine has joined the leadership team and will lead our efforts around talent recruitment, retention and development across all platforms,” Blumenstein concluded. “These changes will bring our teams and journalism even closer together and ensure that our best reporting and storytelling can travel across all of NBC News. We have an extraordinary leadership team and incredible depth of talent across NBC News, united by a passion for our journalism and serving our audiences. I’m excited about what we can accomplish together as we continue building the NBC News of the future.”