Jerry Katzman, Former William Morris President Who Helped Shape TV Packaging, Dies at 89

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Jerry Katzman, a longtime William Morris Agency executive who helped establish the television packaging model that became a defining part of Hollywood’s TV business, died on Sunday surrounded by his family. He was 89.

A Los Angeles native, Katzman was born April 21, 1937, and grew up in a family with ties to the film business. He attended Hawthorne Elementary School and Beverly Hills High School before earning degrees from UC Berkeley and UCLA Law School.

Katzman initially pursued a career in law before returning to the entertainment industry. In the 1960s and early ’70s, he worked alongside his father in film production on a range of projects, including several Elvis Presley movies, among them “Kissin’ Cousins” and “Harum Scarum.” His production work also included Roy Orbison’s “The Fastest Guitar Alive” and Peter Noone’s “Hold On!”

He eventually moved into representation, joining the William Morris Agency and became a prominent figure in television. Katzman advanced from Business Affairs to head of worldwide television before becoming president and vice chairman of the agency.

At William Morris, Katzman was instrumental in developing and refining television packaging, an approach in which an agency would bring together writers, producers, actors and other essential creative components to help sell a series to a network. The model became an important force in the television business and was associated with such successful series as “The Cosby Show,” “Roseanne,” “Murphy Brown” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Katzman also served as president of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society and later joined the faculty at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television, where he taught and advised students interested in careers on the business side of entertainment.

“He was a fearless leader, firm and decisive in his actions,” his family said. “He had the grit to take on the difficult circumstances that inevitably transpire over a lifetime through a resilience rooted in his desire to celebrate every meaningful moment.”

Katzman also faced Parkinson’s disease for many years, doing so with what his family described as “dignity and grace.”

He is survived by his wife, Carol; children Jeff (Joanna), Jon (Zukhra) and Kari (Jim Kramer); grandchildren Jackie (Nick Rekenthaler), William, Neil, Josh, Jenna, Roland and Audrey; great-granddaughter Naomi Juliette; sister-in-law Marji (Roger) Davisson; nieces Rebecca Sperling (Deb Little) and Julie Davsson Liegl (Jeremy); nephews Alan Sperling (Brandy) and Ross Davvison (Abby); their children; and cousin David Inlander (Beth).

Katzman supported a number of organizations throughout his life, including Cedars-Sinai, UCLA Neurology, the Jewish Federation, the American Jewish Committee, The Maple Center and Vista Del Mar. The family shared the following organizations for contributions in his memory: UCLA Parkinson’s Center: Attention Dr.Jeff Bronstein/Jessica Vrazilek, Jewish Federation, Los Angeles and Cedars Sinai Board of Governors.