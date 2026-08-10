Alfonso Cuarón Psychological Thriller ‘Ascension’ Lands Series Order at Apple TV

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“Ascension,” a one-hour psychological horror thriller from Alfonso Cuarón, has landed a series order at Apple TV.

The series, which is inspired by the Adam Nevill novel “Last Days,” stars Caitríona Balfe (“Outlander,” “Belfast”) as Rose, a relentless documentary filmmaker and recently divorced mother who is brilliant at uncovering others’ truths but struggling to resolve her own.

Per the logline, Rose begins a project on a mysterious 20th-century cult known as the Church of Ascension, where she finds unexpected refuge in its teachings before discovering something far more insidious beneath.

The series explores evil and innocence at the highest level, while asking how far we’ll go – and what we’ll sacrifice – to protect the ones we love, even when the greatest threat to them may be ourselves.

The project hails from Apple Studios and is executive produced by Cuarón under an overall deal with Apple through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. Anonymous Content serves as producer.

“Ascension” will be co-showrun by Natalie Erika James (“Apartment 7A,” “Relic”) and Christian White (“Apartment 7A,” “Relic”) and is written by James, White, Cuarón and his brother Carlos Cuarón. James will also serve as lead director.

In addition to Alfonso and Carlos Cuarón, other EPs include Balfe, James and White, Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Richard Schwartz and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, David Levine and Zack Hayden.

The latest collaboration between Cuarón, Anonymous Content and Apple TV follows the limited series “Disclaimer,” which landed Emmy, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominations for stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.It also marks the second project for Apple and star Balfe, who is next set to appear in Apple Original Films’ “Tenzing.” Anonymous Content also produces a number of Apple Originals, including highly anticipated upcoming series “Neuromancer” and “12 12 12.”