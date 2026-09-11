Jesse Watters Bizarrely Compares Trump’s $5,000 Midterms Promise to a Woman Showing Her Cleavage: ‘It Keeps You Interested’

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Fox News anchor Jesse Watters argued that President Trump’s promise to pay American adults $5000 each in the case of a Republican victory in the coming midterm elections is “not a bribe.” He instead described the pledged arrangement as an “enticement,” illustrating his point with an analogy that audibly shocked his “The Five” co-hosts.

“That is not a bribe. We’re calling it an enticement. We don’t know if the check will ever get there,” Watters began, speaking Thursday during a roundtable conversation on Fox News’ “The Five.” “What happens if the Republicans take the House and they balk and don’t write the checks? It’s not Trump’s fault. He just blames Congress.”

Watters then continued by saying, “It’s like a woman. Sometimes a woman can entice you.” The opening to the comparison immediately drew a muted interjection of “Stop it!” from panel member and fellow Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

“Maybe she lowers her brassiere. Doesn’t mean you’re going home with her! But it keeps you interested,” Watters continued. “It keeps you intrigued and wanting more. That’s what this is about.”

“That was your takeaway?” asked fellow “The Five” host Dana Perino. Watters responded with, “That was mine.” Perino then turned to Harold Ford Jr. for his thoughts on Trump’s pledge.

During the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Trump’s address included a pledge that every American adult would receive a $5000 check if Republicans retain control of Congress after the midterm elections in November.

Trump’s speech did not include any details about the exact workings of such a proposal. The president has promised similarly direct economic rewards to Americans in the past, including a pledge to recover money from the federal budget through Elon Musk’s cost-cutting DOGE initiative and send those savings directly to American citizens. Trump also teased sending a $2000 rebate check to American families using funds collected from the country’s sweeping global tariffs. Neither such plan was realized beyond those initial pledges.