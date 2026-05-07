Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump’s Negotiation Tactics With Iran to Sex: ‘He’s Bad at It’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel compared President Donald Trump’s negotiating tactics with Iran to bad sex, mocking the administration’s handling of the escalating conflict in the Middle East

“But this is how he does it. For him, a negotiation, it’s like sex,” Kimmel joked on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “He’s bad at it. It mostly consists of flailing around. And he can only do it for a short amount of time before he starts yelling that he’s finished.”

The ABC late-night host spent most of his opening segment roasting reports that the White House is nearing a deal with Iran despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions in the region.

“The details of this supposed deal are still very much in flux,” Kimmel said. “As in, what the flux are we doing over there?”

Kimmel also mocked Trump over reports that a proposed agreement with Iran could include a uranium enrichment moratorium lasting more than 10 years, comparing it to the Obama-era nuclear deal, which included restrictions lasting up to 15 years, that Trump repeatedly criticized during his first term.

“And now he’s going to top it by making an even worse worst deal in history,” Kimmel joked. “It’s called ‘The Art of the Deal.’ Folks, you should read the book.”

Kimmel also mocked the shifting language used to describe the conflict with Iran, joking that the administration has avoided calling it a war to sidestep congressional approval.

“One of the most ridiculous things about this war is that half the time they talk about it, they don’t call it a war because you’re supposed to get approval from Congress to go to war, which Trump did not do,” Kimmel said.

“He calls it a skirmish,” Kimmel responded to a clip of Trump talking about the state of the conflict. “First it was an excursion, then it was a mini war. And now it’s a skirmish. Next month it’ll be a tiff. It’ll be a $200 billion tiff.”

The late-night host also poked fun at Trump’s vocabulary during the same appearance, particularly his explanation of maritime drug trafficking.

“Drug traffic coming into our country’s way down. And by sea, by sea, by ocean, by the water. You know, a lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea? Is it sea like vision?’ No, it’s the sea,” Trump said in the clip.

Kimmel added: “Oh, I thought it was the sea like senile. I didn’t know. I know I was also confused by that.”

You can watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment in the video above.