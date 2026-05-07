‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s ‘One-Page Memo’ Plan to End Iran Conflict: ‘Can We See a Copy?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” took aim at the Trump administration’s ongoing conflict with Iran during Wednesday night’s episode, mocking reports that the White House is pursuing a “one-page memo” to end the war.

“We are now in week nine of our four-week war with Iran, and it hasn’t been going great,” host Desi Lydic joked before reacting to reports that “the U.S. and Iran are closing in on a one-page memo to end the war.”

“How can Trump end a war with less paperwork than it took me to end my Planet Fitness membership?” she quipped.

“Whoever wrote that memo, can you please organize all bachelorette trips?” the Comedy Central host added. “Can we actually– can we see a copy of this memo?”

The comedian also targeted Secretary of State Marco Rubio for invoking rap lyrics while discussing Iran during a recent interview. After Rubio described Iranian leadership as “insane in the brain,” Lydic responded: “A little inappropriate to be quoting old rap lyrics while you’re talking about war. I mean, can you imagine your doctor telling you, ‘If you’re looking for the tumor on this scan, whoomp, there it is?’”

She then launched into an extended riff featuring clips of Rubio using hip-hop references in increasingly absurd situations, joking that the secretary of state sounded like some “lame wedding DJ” before cutting to a video of him behind a DJ booth at a wedding last weekend.

“How is no one in this administration busy? Marco Rubio’s DJing. Kash Patel is partying in locker rooms,” she asked.

She also ridiculed reports surrounding Trump’s proposed White House ballroom project, including allegations that soil from the construction site tested positive for toxic chemicals before being dumped near a public golf course in Washington, D.C.

“Ugh, not the f–king ballroom again,” she said. “People didn’t even want the ballroom when he was building it for free. Now Trump’s like, ‘OK, I hear you, but what if it cost a billion dollars?’”

“And if this ballroom story is making you sick, don’t worry. It can also make you literally sick,” she added.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.