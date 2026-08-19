José Suárez, Telemundo Executive, Dies at 55 in Helicopter Crash

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Telemundo executive José Suárez was one of four Americans who died in a helicopter crash in northeastern Kenya on Wednesday.

There were seven people on board the aircraft, which crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, according to Kenya’s Civil Aviation Authority. All six passengers and the pilot were killed in the crash.

Suárez served as the president and general manager of several of Telemundo’s TV stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers-Naples, Florida. His death was confirmed in a message to employees by NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde, per NBC News’ “Today.”

“José was a deeply respected leader and beloved friend and colleague across NBCU Local and NBCU News Group,” the memo read. “José was an exceptional colleague and mentor to many. He cared deeply about his teams, the communities they served and the essential role our stations play in people’s lives. He brought energy, humor, warmth and a strong sense of purpose to his work, and his impact was felt far beyond the stations he led. The suddenness and circumstances of José’s passing make this loss especially difficult to comprehend.”

“Our hearts are with his loved ones, and with all of José’s colleagues and friends across NBCUniversal who are grieving this terrible loss. We will share more about how we will honor José’s life and legacy in the days ahead,” it concluded.

Suárez spent over 18 years with Telemundo and NBC-owned stations and was promoted to his latest position in February 2024. He previously worked at stations in Utah, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Fresno.

His career was defined by his work in local news. Before joining NBCUniversal, he worked as a news director for CW South Florida/WSFL, Fox Toledo/WUPW and NBC 3 San Angelo/KSAN.

He also received several awards for his work, including local Emmy Awards for Outstanding Station Promotion Image with NBC 6, three Cleveland chapter Emmy Awards for Outstanding Daily Newscast (Market 41+) and numerous AP Awards for his work at Fox Toledo/WUPW.