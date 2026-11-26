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A federal judge has rejected the FCC’s effort to dismiss ABC and Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit and granted the companies a preliminary injunction, finding they are likely to prove that the Trump administration used an early broadcast license renewal process to retaliate against ABC for coverage and programming it disliked.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan concluded that ABC and Disney had presented substantial evidence that the FCC’s decision to force eight ABC-owned stations into early license renewal proceedings was motivated, at least in part, by retaliation for protected speech.