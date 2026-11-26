A federal judge has rejected the FCC’s effort to dismiss ABC and Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit and granted the companies a preliminary injunction, finding they are likely to prove that the Trump administration used an early broadcast license renewal process to retaliate against ABC for coverage and programming it disliked.
U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan concluded that ABC and Disney had presented substantial evidence that the FCC’s decision to force eight ABC-owned stations into early license renewal proceedings was motivated, at least in part, by retaliation for protected speech.
The ruling is a significant rebuke of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and the administration’s efforts to use broadcast regulation against media organizations.
The FCC asked a federal judge to dismiss what a spokesperson told TheWrap was a “meritless lawsuit” back in September, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction and that the network failed to establish that the scrutiny was retaliation over its programming.
“The FCC has developed a voluminous record, and it will continue to follow the facts and the law wherever they lead,” the FCC spokesperson said. “As the FCC’s motion to dismiss shows, Disney filed its meritless case in the wrong court at the wrong time based on erroneous legal and factual assertions.”
This legal saga dates back to the FCC’s April order for ABC to apply for an early renewal for broadcast licenses for Disney’s eight local stations — despite these stations not being scheduled to come up for renewal until 2028 at the earliest. That move came amid Donald Trump’s increasing pressure on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel as his administration publicly criticized shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The View.”
“The FCC determines that calling in Disney’s ABC licenses for early renewal, at this time, under the Communications Act’s public interest standard is essential within the meaning of agency regulations,” David J. Brown, the chief of the FCC’s video division, wrote to Disney, ABC and the stations in an April 28 letter. “Therefore, Disney’s ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days–in other words, by May 28, 2026.”