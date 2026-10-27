Kevin Bleyer, Emmy-Winning ‘Daily Show’ Writer, Dies in Car Crash at 54

Kevin Bleyer, an Emmy-winning writer for “The Daily Show,” died in a car accident on Sunday. He was 54.

His wife Nella Vera confirmed his passing Monday on Facebook.

“The last 11 years have had their ups and downs, as life does, but above all, they have been filled with immense love, laughter, dogs and travel,” Vera wrote. “I was in awe of his intellect, dazzled by his wit, amazed by his fearlessness and spirit of adventure, besotted by his loving heart, and smitten by his beautiful blue eyes. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared the past decade with such a brilliant, complicated, funny, stubborn and wonderful man. He had many public accomplishments and awards throughout his long and successful career, but to me, he was my soulmate, my partner in crime and the one who made life so much more fun.”

She added: “I am devastated, heartbroken, shattered. I am joined in grief by his father and brother, sister-in-law, and niece and nephew. I have family and friends surrounding me with support and helping me through these unimaginable days, but my heart has a hole in it that will never be filled. Hold those you love tight because nothing here is promised, not one day.”

Bleyer also worked on Bill Maher’s show “Politically Incorrect” from 2000-2002, and Dennis Miller’s CNBC show before moving to “The Daily Show,” where he would go on to win four Emmys. He also contributed to former President Barack Obama’s White House Correspondents Dinner speeches.

In the world of scripted TV, Bleyer worked on Fox’s adaptation of “Sleepy Hollow” and on Disney+’s series “The Right Stuff.” He also contributed to a book alongside Stewart and others titled “Earth: The Book” and wrote his own in 2012 called “Me the People: One Man’s Selfless Quest to Rewrite the Constitution of the United States of America.”

On the political front, in addition to contributing to Obama’s WHCD engagements, he later served as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s deputy chief speechwriter.

“Kevin Bleyer was a writer’s writer. From his many years on ‘The Daily Show’ to writing Obama’s WHCD speeches to his many books and his work on numerous scripted dramas, Kevin could literally do it all,” Danny Strong, creator of “Dopesick” and “Empire,” said in a statement. “His immense talent was only outmatched by his kind soul. I am in complete shock that he is gone, and my sadness is overwhelming. I already miss him dearly.”