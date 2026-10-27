Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Crystal Lake’ Surfaces as Peacock’s 4th Biggest Scripted Original Series With 1.3 Billion Minutes in 11 Days

Available to WrapPRO members

The “Friday the 13th” prequel scored 1.8 billion impressions in the first 24 hours

A24, Peacock
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Friday the 13th TV prequel “Crystal Lake” scored an impressive debut, becoming Peacock’s fourth biggest original series to date.

“Crystal Lake,” which debuted Oct. 15 on Peacock, tallied 1.3 billion minutes viewed in 11 days, according to internal figures from NBCUniversal.

In the week following its debut, Nielsen’s charts for the week of Oct. 19 place “Crystal Lake” as the No. 3 streaming original series as well as No. 3 most-watched series among all freshman seasons.

On social media, “Crystal Lake” scored 1.8 billion earned impressions in its first 24 hours, and grew to reach over 7.6 million video views in its first 11 days, according to figures from Sprout social media.

Read Next
‘Crystal Lake’ Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane on Some of the Series’ Most Controversial Changes

Hailing from creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer Brad Caleb Kane (“It: Welcome to Derry,” “Tokyo Vice,” “Warrior”), “Crystal Lake” follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before.

“When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?” the official logline reads.

Linda Cardellini stars as Pam Voorhees, with additional cast including William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch and Phoenix Parnevik.

In addition to Kane, “Crystal Lake” is executive produced by Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox and Roy Lee. The series is produced by A24.

crystal-lake-linda-cardellini-peacock
Read Next
‘Crystal Lake’ Review: Linda Cardellini Elevates Peacock’s Wobbly ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments