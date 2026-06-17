Latino Immigrant Characters on TV Drop 27% Since 2020, USC Study Finds

Latino immigrant representation on television experienced a sharp decline in recent years, according to the latest study from Define American and USC’s Norman Lear Center.

A Wednesday report titled “Change the Narrative, Change the World” found that Latinos made up only 23% of immigrant characters on screen across 62 scripted series that aired from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025. In that two-year period, Latinos made up 45% of the actual U.S. immigrant population.

The same population previously made up 50% of immigrant characters as recently as 2020.

The study also found that when represented on-screen, immigrants were portrayed as criminals 25% of the time, perpetuating negative stereotypes. Storylines often focused on drug dealing, smuggling and human trafficking.

“No force in culture shapes how we see each other quite like Hollywood, which is exactly why representation must be a priority,” said Jose Antonio Vargas, founder of Define American. “It’s time the industry moves beyond meeting a quota and embraces its responsibility to accurately reflect the complexity of the American people. When Hollywood tells these stories, we will be able to build a more welcoming America for all.”

Researchers analyzed 201 characters, 172 immigrants and 29 children of immigrants across 80 episodes of 62 scripted series. The study found that “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” accounted for nearly a fourth of Latine representation.

Streaming platforms outperformed cable and broadcast for immigrant representation on TV, accounting for 57% of immigrant representation. Broadcast made up 38% and cable just 6%.

The study spotlighted other series that led the charge for immigrant stories in leading roles on television. Netflix’s “Mo,” which ended after its second season in 2025, featured more immigrant characters than any other show in the sample with 13 immigrants and two children of immigrants. The series specifically anchored Middle Eastern and North African representation on screen.

Mo Amer on “Mo” (Netflix)

After watching “Mo” audiences reported a 62% increased understanding of the challenges that immigrants face in the U.S. with 54% saying they were more likely to support refugees in their community.

Dulce Valencia, director of media partnerships at Define American, said that though some shows are leading the charge, the industry cannot rely on a few projects to make up the bulk of immigrant stories on-screen.

“The industry cannot rely on a few programs to represent the whole immigrant community,” Valencia said. “We work with writers and producers to build the infrastructure for sustained and nuanced representation on screen, so that no single show has to carry the weight of the entire community.”

“Deli Boys” on Hulu led Asian American and Pacific Islander representation on-screen in the sample, and “Bob Hearts Abishola” led Black representation. “Bob The latter CBS sitcom ended its run in the fall of 2024.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali in “Deli Boys” (Disney/Elizabeth Sisson)

Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell in “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

The study also found that writers depicted characters of over 49 nationalities that spoke 20 different languages, but most of these characters only appeared in a single episode.

Define American has consulted on over 150 film and television projects for various networks, studios and streaming platforms. The company seeks to help platform authentic immigrant stories and shape how immigration and identity are understood in the U.S.