Lionsgate Television Group Promotes Scott Herbst to President

Lionsgate executive Scott Herbst was promoted to president of Lionsgate Television Group, TV Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs announced Tuesday.

Reporting to Beggs, whom he has worked with closely in the past several years, Herbst will spearhead the television group’s creative operations across development, current programming, casting, music and scripted digital series.

In his previous role as Lionsgate TV’s executive vice president and head of development, Herbst shepherded two of the studio’s biggest hits in Seth Rogen’s “The Studio,” which set two Emmys records at the time for its 13 wins in 2025, as well as “The Hunting Wives,” which scored an early Season 3 renewal at Netflix ahead of its Season 2 launch this November.

Additionally, current programming EVP Lee Hollin and television casting EVP have inked long-term deals to remain in their roles and report to Herbst. Head of television music Russell Ziecker will also report to Herbst.

Marcello Bellisario and Lee Hollin (Mark Von Holden/Marisa Photography)

“Scott is one of the most talented and respected executives in the business, with great relationships, terrific creative instincts and a strong track record of identifying distinctive material,” Beggs said. “He is expert in developing the bold, noisy shows that break through the clutter and resonate with today’s audiences, and he has played an integral role in the success of our television business. In this expanded leadership role, Scott is positioned to lead our Television Group to an exciting new level of performance.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished and excited about the opportunity ahead of us. I want to thank every writer, producer and representative who has ever called me about an idea that ultimately became one of our shows,” Herbst said. “We have assembled a slate that reflects the ambition and range of Lionsgate Television. I’m grateful to Kevin for his trust and look forward to building on our momentum with Lee, Marcello and the rest of the team.”

The move comes as the studio expands its “Power” universe with “Power: Origins” and “Power: Legacy” and makes slate additions including hostage thriller “Trauma” for Paramount+ and Prime Video UK as well as multi-cam comedy “Dinks” in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Publicis.