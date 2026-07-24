‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Set Designer Fatally Stabbed in Apparent Spousal Murder-Suicide

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Mary Kate Golding, a New York-based set designer who worked on the Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” died Tuesday in a fatal stabbing at her home in Astoria, Queens in what police said was a possible murder-suicide involving her husband Joseph Azzaretto. She was 34 years old.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at a home on 41st Street in Astoria shortly after 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, where officers found Golding suffering from a stab wound to the back, an NYPD spokesperson told TheWrap. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. The NYPD later identified the victim as Golding.

Several hours later, at about 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in Astoria Park. Police found Golding’s husband, 33, unconscious and unresponsive inside the park, where EMS pronounced him dead. The NYPD said there did not appear to be any criminality surrounding his death, which reportedly showed signs of hanging. The couple’s 11-month-old son was found unharmed inside their home.

Golding worked in the art department on a number of film and television productions, building a career in set decoration and production design. Her credits included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Goosebumps,” “The Big Sick,” “Meet Cute,” “Marry Me,” “Hawkeye,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

The incident was not the first time Azzaretto was around a violent crime. In 2021, his brother Nicholas Azzaretto, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting their father at the family’s Monroe County, Penn, home, according to media reports. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of a plea agreement.

Following Golding’s death, nonprofit organizations like the Urban Resource Institute shared the news along with a reminder that domestic violence is an ongoing issue.

“Domestic violence is never just between two people,” URI shared in a Wednesday Instagram. “It leaves children without parents, families grieving unimaginable loss, and communities forever changed. This devastating case is a reminder that preventing domestic violence requires more than responding after tragedy strikes.”

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Mary Kate Golding and all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the post concluded.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or visiting thehotline.org. Support is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.