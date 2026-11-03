Netflix Adds AI Recommendation Option to TV App

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Netflix is further embracing AI when it comes to helping subscribers find what they want to watch next. AI Discover is a new tab on Netflix’s TV app that will be available to a small group of members before rolling out to more subscribers.

The first experience within AI Discover is built around themes. Users will be asked to pick one of several themes, each of which are previewed with a clip from a show or a movie. These themes range from general feelings, like “Scare Me,” to categories based on who is watching, like “Family Movie Night,” to selections based around time constraints, like “Quick Watches.” After a theme is selected, Netflix will unveil its list of recommendations. As users explore, more specific themes will emerge. Users will also have the ability to select “Something Different” and will be given a fresh set of recs.