Netflix Adds AI Recommendation Option to TV App

Netflix is further embracing AI when it comes to helping subscribers find what they want to watch next. AI Discover is a new tab on Netflix’s TV app that will be available to a small group of members before rolling out to more subscribers.
The first experience within AI Discover is built around themes. Users will be asked to pick one of several themes, each of which are previewed with a clip from a show or a movie. These themes range from general feelings, like “Scare Me,” to categories based on who is watching, like “Family Movie Night,” to selections based around time constraints, like “Quick Watches.” After a theme is selected, Netflix will unveil its list of recommendations. As users explore, more specific themes will emerge. Users will also have the ability to select “Something Different” and will be given a fresh set of recs.
Additionally, every title will have a “Tune Your Recommendations” button next to “Play” and “My List.” This option lets users either keep a recommended title in their lineup or tell Netflix not to recommend that title again.
The tool is built to adjust its recommendations based on what users tell the platform and is designed to keep learning. It’s essentially a more interactive form of the streamer’s current algorithm.
“Think of AI Discover as our test kitchen: we’re trying out new recipes for discovery, and your use and feedback help us decide which ones to keep, improve or serve up next,” a press release about the offering reads. “Some may even make their way into the main Netflix experience.”
AI Discover will roll out first to U.S. members who watch Netflix in English on supported TVs. The option will gradually be made available to more people in the coming weeks.