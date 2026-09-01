Netflix Strikes Multi-Year NFL Content Deal With EverPass Media

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Netflix has struck a multi-year distribution deal with EverPass Media to bring its full slate of NFL content to commercial establishments nationwide.

The 2026 lineup includes the league’s Week 1 Melbourne game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10; the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams; two Christmas Day matchups between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos; a Week 18 game on Jan. 9; and its annual NFL Honors awards show during Super Bowl week.

“Netflix continues to bring some of the NFL’s biggest moments to fans, and we’re excited to expand our partnership to make those events available to commercial businesses across the U.S.,” EverPass Media CEO Alex Kaplan said in a statement. “Digital distribution has fundamentally changed how audiences access content, and EverPass was built to help commercial businesses keep up with that evolution.”

“By providing a simple, authorized way to access premium live events, we help bars, restaurants and other venues deliver the games that matter most to customers,” Kaplan continued. “Adding Netflix’s NFL live events to EverPass further strengthens our offering, giving establishments access to even more must-see events that drive engagement and create memorable experiences.”

The new agreement builds on the two companies’ existing partnership on the streamer’s NFL Christmas Day games over the past two seasons and their previous distribution of other Netflix-exclusive live boxing events to bars and restaurants.

In addition to the Netflix deal, EverPass has struck a separate multi-year agreement with DirecTV for Business to market, sell and distribute these NFL games and events, along with other premium sports programming, to commercial customers.

The deals with Netflix and DirecTV come EverPass Media is set to be acquired by DAZN for an undisclosed amount as the global sports streamer eyes a U.S. expansion. The transaction is expected to close following receipt of required regulatory approvals.