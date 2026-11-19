In an extension of its annual comedy festival, Netflix will launch Netflix Is a Joke (NIAJ) Studios, with Nikki Glaser marking the studio’s first talent.

Serving as an in-house incubator and production studio designed to take a holistic approach to comedy talent across multiple formats, NIAJ Studios will develop scripted projects and original formats with stand-up comedians.

The talent will range from established stars and emerging voices, but the studio will kick off with Glaser, who has formed a creative partnership with Netflix and its NIAJ Studios.

As part of the partnership, Glaser will develop, star in and executive produce her own original scripted series, and will star in and executive produce two stand-up comedy specials exclusively for Netflix. The scripted series will be executive produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions.

“Great comedy starts with an unmistakable voice, and few comedians have one as fully formed as Nikki Glaser’s,” Netflix VP comedy series Tracey Pakosta said in a statement. “She’s fearless, funny and disarmingly real, which makes her the ideal first partner for the NIAJ Studios vision. We can’t wait to see the world she’ll build.”

Glaser played a pivotal role in two major comedy properties for Netflix in both “The Roast of Tom Brady” as well as a judge on “The Roast of Marshawn Lynch on “Funny AF with Kevin Hart.” She is also part of the voice cast of upcoming Netflix animated film “Steps,” and stars in Eva Longoria-directed comedy “The Fifth Wheel.”

“I first met Nikki Glaser in a small comedy club 20 years ago and have had a front-row seat to her rise ever since,” Netflix standup and comedy formats VP Robbie Praw said. “When Netflix’s ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ sent her career into overdrive in 2024, we watched audiences embrace what many of us have seen for years. She’s one of the sharpest comedic minds working today, with instincts to build something lasting well beyond stand-up. Netflix Is a Joke has always celebrated comedy in all its forms, and NIAJ Studios is the next step in our commitment to this community. We’re honored to be in Nikki’s corner as she builds what’s next.”

“Netflix gave me some of my earliest and biggest opportunities in comedy, so I couldn’t be more excited to begin this next phase of my career with them,” Glaser said.

Glaser is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP.