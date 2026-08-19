Nielsen Changes How It Captures Co-Viewing and Demographic Details for More Accurate Ratings

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Nielsen is rolling out a number of changes in an effort to make its rating more accurate, including shifts to the way the company captures co-viewing and demographic details.

Beginning Sept. 1, the company will incorporate data collected from Nielsen’s smart watch-like devices that are worn on panelists’ wrists. The devices, which were piloted earlier this year, capture audio from TV events, shows and movies, enabling a more passive measurement that doesn’t require panelists to log in.

Similarly, Nielsen is boosting its methodology surrounding demographics with its household demographic assignment model (HDAM), a machine-learning tool that determines the makeup of households from big data providers.

The company is also seeking a more representative picture of Spanish-speaking households by combining data from two surveys: the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey and the National Hispanic Enumeration Survey.

After adopting the ARF’s DASH Universe Estimates into its currency earlier this year, Nielsen will fix timing delays in survey data as well as adjust its universe estimates to reflect recent trends in consumer behavior.

Additionally, a year after kickstarting its big data plus panel measurement system, Nielsen will improve its weighting process to combine the panel and big data more effectively.

Nielsen will also make adjustments to the sources used in the ACR (Automated Content Recognition) providers measure versus the sources that Nielsen measures in its panel as well as the model it uses to group together its big data devices into individual households.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of delivering the most accurate measurement possible for our media and advertising clients,” Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao said in a statement. “We’ve spent months working hand in hand with them and industry experts to make Big Data + Panel even more accurate.”