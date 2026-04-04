Watching Norm MacDonald Smoke a Cigarette in 30 Rock Shifted Kenan Thompson’s View of ‘SNL’: ‘He Didn’t Give a F–k’

Watching “Saturday Night Live” alum Norm MacDonald smoking a ciagrette and then putting it out on the carpet at 30 Rock was “wild,” Kenan Thompson told Pete Davidson in a clip from the latter’s show released Saturday. MacDonald “literally just didn’t give a f–k and was smoking for a while,” he added.

“Norm was the wildest,” Thompson began the clip. “Norm was the first one that broke the glass menagier of that place to me. You know what I mean? Because it was very, ‘This is a museum, respect this.’”

Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson on the legend of Norm Macdonald



🎙️: The Pete Davidson Show pic.twitter.com/0rGAVT0R7P — Netflix (@netflix) April 4, 2026

Thompon also said he was “always getting in trouble for just doing this and that and staying in stances and s–t or whatever. And it’s not knowing that there’s cameras everywhere and just being young and dumb or whatever. But Norm came through that b–ch literally smoking a cigarette. And it’s like on the 17th floor, these are like offices.”

MacDonald was smoking around “6 or 7 p.m., or whatever,” he also said. “But he was smoking a cigarette and then he just put it out on the carpet.”

“And to just watch him just standing in the doorway and just kind of smirking at the whole thing because of his relationship with the show, I’m sure,” Thompson added, “And I don’t know, it was a wild perspective to see. You know what I’m saying? Because he literally just didn’t give a fuck and was smoking for a while.”

MacDonald died in September 2021 following a years-long fight against cancer. He was best known for his multi-year stint on the late-night comedy show from 1993-98, when he hosted “Weekend Update.” He also believed he was fired from the show due to jokes he made about O.J. Simpson during the former football star’s murder trial.