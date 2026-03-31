‘One Golden Summer’ Documentary From TNT Sports, OWN Sets April Premiere Date

“One Golden Summer,” a new documentary from TNT Sports and OWN, is set to premiere on TBS on Tuesday, April 7.

The film, which debuted at the Chicago International Film Festival, and earned the Chicago Award and Audience Award for Best Documentary, will also premiere on OWN as an OWN Spotlight on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

“One Golden Summer” follows the rise and ultimate downfall of the Jackie Robinson West Little, the first all-Black youth baseball team to win the U.S. Little League Championship. The documentary will include never-before-scene footage and interviews with the players, who are now adults.

“One Golden Summer” is produced by State Street Pictures, with director Kevin Shaw, Robert Teitel, and Betsy Steinberg serving as producers; Danny Zamost and Alex Pissios as executive producers.

In a statement to TheWrap, Teitel said he is excited to bring the story to life on screen.

“We are all so proud to bring this story to the screen; these young men deserve to tell their story,” Tietel said.

The film will explore the intersection of excellence, systemic hurdles, and the unbreakable bond of a team.

“In the summer of 2014, a group of boys from the South Side of Chicago did the impossible: they captured the hearts of a nation, becoming the first all-Black team to win the U.S. Little League Championship,” the documentary’s description reads. “But when their title was stripped months later over questionable residency boundaries, the magic of that “Golden Summer” was buried under a mountain of headlines and heartbreak.”

“One Golden Summer” will premiere April 7 at 10:30 p.m. EST on TBS following the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays game.