‘Pluribus’ Finale Hits Nielsen Streaming High With 483 Million Minutes

Apple TV’s “Pluribus” hit a new streaming high with the debut of its finale episode, per Nielsen.

“Pluribus” tallied up 483 million viewing minutes during the week of Dec. 22, during which the sci-fi series dropped its finale on Dec. 24. “Pluribus” hit a new weekly streaming high as it soared 40% over the 343 million minutes the show earned during the previous week.

It previously made its Nielsen streaming chart debut during the week of Dec. 8, which coincided with the release of its seventh episode, with 360 million minutes streamed on Apple TV.

With its new series high, “Pluribus” landed as the No. 6 most-watched streaming originals series during the week, coming in ahead of “Mayor of Kingstown,” which scored 477 million viewing minutes across Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and behind Dave Chappelle’s latest standup special, which drew in 514 million viewing minutes on Netflix during the same week.

The week’s standout was by far “Stranger Things,” which dropped a three-episode installment of its fifth and final season on Dec. 25. The drop, as well as viewing for past episodes, drove “Stranger Things” to collect a whopping 6.89 billion minutes during the week of Dec. 22, marking the third-largest weekly total ever reported.

“Stranger Things” was also the most-watched streaming title in December with over 15 billion viewing minutes, which even contributed to Netflix seeing a 10% month-over-month increase in viewership.

Behind “Stranger Things” was “Landman,” which saw more consistent growth in the rollout of its second season with 1.64 billion minutes during the week, up slightly from the previous week’s 1.61 billion minutes.

Given the week fell during Christmas, it’s not surprising that the No. 3 most-watched streaming title went to holiday classic “Home Alone,” which tallied up 1.05 billion viewing minutes, soaring past other Christmas favorites like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with 962 million viewing minutes, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” with 799 million viewing minutes, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with 755 million viewing minutes or “Elf” with 710 million viewing minutes.