‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Pluribus’ Top Most Anticipated TV Shows of November 2025

As Thanksgiving approaches and fall TV hits its peak, audiences are hungry for more than turkey. According to Whip Media’s latest data via TV Time, November is poised for must-watch premieres and fan-favorite returns, with both Netflix and Apple TV dominating the top slots. From world-ending stakes to romantic scandals, these shows represent the broadest range of what’s capturing viewer attention.

Top 5 Most Anticipated New Shows

1. Pluribus (Apple TV, November 7)

Created by Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul, “this new Apple TV drama takes a bold turn into speculative fiction. The story centers on the mysterious arrival of peace on Earth and the one woman who can’t stand it. With Gilligan’s signature mix of psychological tension, philosophical depth and slow-burning intrigue, “Pluribus” is poised to spark conversation and challenge assumptions about human nature.

2. All’s Fair (Hulu, November 4)

Created by Ryan Murphy, this drama follows a team of formidable female divorce attorneys, starring Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts, who break away from a male-dominated law firm to launch their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complex, they juggle high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances both in court and among themselves. In a world where money talks and love is war, these women aren’t just playing the game. They’re rewriting it.

3. The Beast in Me (Netflix, November 13)

Created by Gabe Rotter and overseen by showrunner Howard Gordon, this psychological thriller stars Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs, an acclaimed author who’s retreated from the world after the death of her young son. When her next‑door neighbor is Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a charismatic real‑estate mogul once suspected of murdering his wife, Aggie’s curiosity turns into obsession. The series explores grief, identity and the fine line between hunter and hunted.

4. All Her Fault (Peacock, November 6)

Based on the bestselling novel by Andrea Mara, this twisty limited‑series mystery thriller stars Sarah Snook. It begins when a mother arrives for a school pick‑up only to discover her son is missing and the teacher claims he was never dropped off. “All Her Fault” is a chilling suburban mystery full of gasps and red herrings.

5. Mighty Nein (Prime Video, November 19)

This animated fantasy series from Critical Role Productions expands the world of “The Legend of Vox Machina” to a new band of unlikely heroes in the land of Exandria. Featuring the main cast of the original show and a guest voice cast that includes Anjelica Huston, Lucy Liu and Nathan Fillion, “The Mighty Nein” promises high stakes magic, chaotic charm and epic ensemble storytelling for animation and RPG fans alike.

Top 5 Most Anticipated Returning Shows

1. Stranger Things (Netflix, November 26)

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this science fiction horror drama returns for its fifth and final season. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour step once more into the world of Hawkins as the town teeters on the edge of the Upside Down and emotional goodbyes begin to loom. “Stranger Things” is poised for a high-octane, tear-stained finale that will dominate watercooler talk and social timelines.

2. A Man on the Inside (Netflix, November 20)

Starring Ted Danson as Charles, this spy-comedy enters its second season following a hilarious and heartwarming undercover mission at a retirement home. In the upcoming chapter, Charles goes undercover at a liberal arts college. The season introduces his real-life wife Mary Steenburgen in the cast, playing a former musician. The new season promises to deliver more laughs, intrigue and tenderness as “A Man on the Inside” heads back to school.

3. Landman (Paramount+, November 16)

Taylor Sheridan’s modern western returns with more grit and ambition. Billy Bob Thornton leads as a crisis manager, navigating regional power plays and family betrayals in the Texas oil world. With moral costs mounting, “Landman” continues its intense storytelling.

4. Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix, November 4)

The high-stakes reality competition based on the global phenomenon returns with new contestants and even more psychological strategy. The fan-favorite series is back with the ultimate test of endurance, deception, and survival. With $4.56 million on the line, “Squid Game: The Challenge” pushes alliances, betrayals, and desperation to the edge.

5. Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (Prime Video, November 7)

Based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling novels, this German‑teen drama returns for its second season. It stars Damian Hardung as James Beaufort and Harriet Herbig‑Matten as Ruby Bell. As James and Ruby navigate love, social class, and identity, “Maxton Hall” delivers emotional drama with style and heart.