Robert Greenblatt Inks First-Look Deal, Sets New Project in NBCU Return

Robert Greenblatt is returning to NBCUniversal after inking a first-look deal with Universal Television and setting his inaugural project.

Greenblatt is back at NBCU after exiting in 2018 as chairman of NBC Entertainment. He’ll be functioning in a producer capacity and has already set his first project – an adaptation of Julie Clark’s novel “The Lies I Tell.”

“I’m overjoyed to be coming back to NBCU to produce shows with my old friends at Universal Television,” Greenblatt said. “Pearlena Igbokwe — with whom I worked closely for 15 years at Showtime and NBC — has built Universal Studio Group into an extraordinary, world-class studio. Jon Wu and I look forward to working with her and her extraordinary teams, headed by Erin Underhill at UTV. This is an exciting time for producers in television, and we’re thrilled to have this incredible group supporting us. Who said you can’t go home again?”

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added: “Bob is a well-respected creative force in the industry. Welcoming him back to Universal Television feels both exciting and fitting. His taste, vision and relationships have shaped some of television’s most enduring hits, and we can’t wait to collaborate with him on what comes next.”

Greenblatt served as the Chairman of NBC Entertainment for seven years. There he was responsible for primetime, late night, and daytime scripted content.

His new deal will have him producing TV through his production company The Green Room. John Wu continues as the Head of Film Content. “The Lies I Tell” represents the first project from the company for Universal Television and will be executive produced by Ken Olin, Roxanne Olin, Wu, and Clark.

“The Lies I Tell,” first published in 2022, follows journalist Kat and con artist Meg as they jockey for position over one another 10 years after the latter upended the former’s life.

Greenblatt had a previous first-look deal with Lionsgate Television and currently serves as an executive producer on HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”