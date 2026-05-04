IATSE Accuses Kennedy Center of Illegally Laying Off Workers Ahead of Trump Closure

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has filed charges against the Kennedy Center, accusing management of permanently cutting union jobs as it prepares to close for a two-year renovation at the behest of President Trump.

IATSE claims that during bargaining last week, Kennedy Center management confirmed that it has permanently laid off all union workers in its Instant Charge and Group Sales and Subscription departments. The Instant Charge department helps patrons with issues on online ticket sales, seating and accessibility, while the Group Sales department arranges ticket sales for schools and community groups.

“This is not a normal closure-related layoff,” International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a Monday statement. “The Kennedy Center appears to be using a temporary closure as cover to permanently eliminate union jobs in violation of its contract and federal labor law.”

IATSE further argues that its union contract requires management to bargain over job protections and support for workers affected by a temporary closure, something that the Kennedy Center adhered to when it closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the final year of Donald Trump’s first term as president.

But now, IATSE says management sent out termination notices to employees before bargaining and has refused to keep them employed during contract-mandated talks. The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board — currently chaired by Trump appointee James Murphy — and will be holding public outreach events to let Kennedy Center attendees know about the layoffs.

“We will not allow an employer to ignore its contract and strip workers of their rights,” Loeb added. “IATSE is prepared to exhaust every available avenue to protect our members, defend their jobs and hold the Kennedy Center accountable.”

TheWrap has reached out to the Kennedy Center for comment and will update with any response.

Shortly after returning to the White House, Trump declared himself chairman of the Kennedy Center and appointed loyalist Richard Grenell as president. Trump also filled the board with supporters like Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Fox News hosts Maria Bartiromo and Laura Ingraham and country singer Lee Greenwood. A vote then put Trump’s name on the marble walls of the exterior of the New York performing arts center.

Since that name change and board takeover, liberal-minded talent like Issa Rae and Lin-Manuel Miranda cancelled performances at the Kennedy Center while artists like Renée Fleming and Ben Folds resigned as consultants. Ticket sales have also reportedly plummeted over the past year.

All this led to Trump’s announcement that the Kennedy Center would close this summer for major renovations following the Fourth of July. The renovations have drawn a legal challenge from Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center board, on claims that the renovations were approved without Congressional approval.

“We will be returning to court expeditiously now to address the illegality of the closure of the Kennedy Center, including without congressional authorization, as well as the other unlawful actions here, including the renaming of this living memorial,” said Norm Eisen, co-executive chair of Democracy Defenders Action, who are representing Beatty. “With the center closed, it’s no longer a living enterprise.”